Marvel Snap Season 6 honors Black Panther with Warriors of Wakanda With Wakanda Forever coming to theaters this week, Marvel Snap is focusing Season 6 on Black Panther.

Marvel fans may be aware of this already, but there's a new Black Panther movie on the way. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is days away from hitting movie theaters and Marvel Snap is ready to get into the spirit with the newly-released Season 6. Warriors of Wakanda is the title of this new season of content and will focus on the fictional nation's best and brightest, including T'Challa himself.



Source: Marvel

Black Panther is a brand new card with an On Reveal effect that it doubles its current power level. This means that if the player uses any cards that buff a player's hand power or deck power, the Black Panther card will double that total. Likewise, if any locations buff that card's power total, it will be doubled when played.

The rest of the Marvel Snap Season 6 Battle Pass will center on the heroes of Wakanda. Look for special variants for Nakia and Okoye among others. As for Black Panther himself, he can be unlocked as the first Battle Pass reward and at Level 50. However, like Miles Morales before him, he can only be claimed through a premium pass purchase, which costs $9.99 USD. Otherwise, he'll go into the Pool 3 card unlocks once the season is over.

Marvel Snap has been taking the gaming world by storm since its release last month, raking in over $2 million USD in its first week and only growing from there. If you're looking to try the game out, we have a beginner's guide to help you out. Marvel Snap is available now on iOS and Android and is also on Steam Early Access. Season 6: Warriors of Wakanda is currently underway and will last until Monday, December 5.