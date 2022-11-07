Final Fantasy 16 is PS5-exclusive for 6 months according to a DuelSense controller ad A recent ad for PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers had some interesting fine print in regards to Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16’s place as a PlayStation 5 exclusive has been in question for a bit, but it would seem that a recent ad from Sony has settled things a little bit. It would seem that Final Fantasy 16 will be a PS5 exclusive for at least 6 months. The source of this information? A recent PlayStation add for the PS5 DualSense controller in which Final Fantasy 16 happens to have a small part with fine print claiming said exclusivity.

Said PlayStation 5 DualSense controller ad was shared on the PlayStation Twitter channel on November 7, 2022. In the roughly 30-second ad, Final Fantasy 16 appears at around the 15-second mark. It’s here that not only does the game make a sizzle reel appearance, but it also has some very curious fine print. Specifically, the ad claims that “Final Fantasy XVI [is] anticipated Summer 2023. PS5 exclusive for six months.”

If PlayStation is correct, it looks like Final Fantasy 16 will be a 6-month exclusive on PS5 before it can come to other platforms.

Source: Twitter

Many will recall back when Final Fantasy 16 was first shown in the PlayStation 5 Showcase in 2020, there was some phrasing that suggested the games were captured on PC. This was a matter that PlayStation had to walk back, but it has remained in question whether or not Final Fantasy 16 would live solely on the PS5 or go elsewhere. The answer is apparently both. The game will have at least six months of solo availability on the PS5 and then that exclusivity is up. At that point, it seems likely that the game will go to PC and possibly even Xbox Series X/S.

There’s no word on further platforms for Final Fantasy 16 just yet though, so stay tuned for further updates and details, including a concrete release date. Final Fantasy 16 is still currently expected sometime in Summer 2023.