Loreley Splendor Helm Exotic helmet - Destiny 2 Loreley Splendor Helm is a must-have Exotic for Solar Titans, providing near-invincibility in any Destiny 2 activity.

Loreley Splendor Helm arrived in Destiny 2 during Season of the Haunted and has been a top-shelf choice for Titans ever since. Even after Bungie “fanned the flames” somewhat in hotfix 6.2.0.3 and reduced Loreley Splendor Helm’s effectiveness, it still stands up as a must-have Exotic for Solar Titans in Destiny 2. Providing offensive and defensive capabilities no Titan should be without, Loreley Splendor Helm is a strong option for any activity.

Loreley Splendor Helm Exotic perk: Cauterizing Flame



Source: Shacknews

Loreley Splendor Helm’s Exotic perk only works with the Solar subclass. Loreley Splendor Helm’s Exotic perk is named Cauterizing Flame and enhances the Solar 3.0 Titan when paired with the Aspect: Sol Invictus.

Cauterizing Flame: When you are critically wounded with full class ability energy or when you cast a Barricade, create a Sunspot at your location that has improved restoration effects.

Sun Warrior is a passive Titan ability that kicks in when you are inside a Sunspot. The way to take advantage of this is to equip the Solar 3.0 Aspect, Sol Invictus. This ensures that any Solar ability final blows or defeating a Scorched target will create a Sunspot.

Loreley Splendor Helm’s secondary perk is what takes it to the next level. When critically wounded you automatically create a Sunspot where you stand. With Sol Invictus also equipped this means you are healing yourself and increasing the regeneration rate of all your abilities. This makes Loreley Splendor Helm one of the most potent choices for PVE endgame and even in PVP where creating a Sunspot can flip an encounter on its head if you become critically wounded.

The Sunspot also damages any enemy that enters it, adding extra safety and offensive capabilities to your Titan when low on health.

When to use Loreley Splendor Helm

Loreley Splendor Helm can be used effectively in any activity in Destiny 2. From endgame to solo play, Loreley Splendor Helm is a game-changer in terms of survivability and can be built into a powerful Solar setup for any Titan. Taking advantage of the Solar Titan’s melee ability is the key to an all-round offensive and defensive build. Fusion grenades should be the go-to grenade in this build as it works best with Scorch.

As a Titan, the first consideration is the Resilience stat. Having 100 Resilience provides a 40 percent damage reduction so this should be the first stop. The benefit to this is higher Resilience significantly lowers the cooldown time of the Titan Rally Barricade class ability.

Weapon Perks such as Incandescent can also enhance Solar Titans. This perk increases the ways in which targets can be Scorched and Ignited. Stand out weapons for this are the SMG CALUS Mini-Tool, BxR-55 Battler and Pulse Rifle Jurassic Green.

Aspects to equip are Sol Invictus and Roaring Flames. This combination can enhance all of your Solar abilities and can create Sunspots on Solar ability kills. The benefit to this is that Loreley Splendor Helm's Sunspots can be used to heal.

Fragments to use include: Ember of Blistering, Ember of Torches, Ember of Eruption and Ember of Singeing. These paired together ensure you become Radiant. This is a 15 percent increase to weapon damage and the effects last longer while also buffing Ignition’s explosive radius and providing grenade energy from the explosions Ignitions cause.

Armor and Elemental Well mods such as Hands-On, Melee Wellmaker, Explosive Wellmaker, Impact Induction, Font of Wisdom, and Elemental Armaments all synergize with your abilities and help lower cooldowns. This helps ensure that you can focus on creating Sunspots, always be healing, always causing targets to explode, and creating Elemental Wells.

How to get Loreley Splendor Helm

The main source to get this Exotic is by farming Legend or Master Lost Sectors when the daily rotation is for a chest piece. To find out what day it is available, check out Shacknews Lost Sector rotation guide.

Loreley Splendor Helm Lore

"The great warrior Ikora Rey…" Ophiuchus scoffed. "Librarian of glory." Ikora brushed the dust from a battered rifle and began carefully noting its features. "It's an honor to catalog these artifacts for him. Besides, you should be happy. You're always encouraging me to adventure less and study more." "No, I'm encouraging you to be your best self," the Ghost corrected. "Not change who you are because you've succumbed to hero worship." "Osiris is a legend." "He is just a man." Ophiuchus ran a scan over the gun. "A man who's honed his skills, yes, but you could be his equal and more." "Me? Surpass the Warlock Vanguard?" It was Ikora's turn to scoff. "You do love your fantasies, Ophiuchus." "You have the instincts! If you'd just learn to slow down and—hang on!" The Ghost abruptly knocked over a flaking plastic crate and nudged a helm forward from the jumbled mess. "Here, take a look at this helmet. What does it tell you about the wearer?" "The crate says it was recovered from the tomb of Carnunta, a Warlord in the EDZ. Lightbearer." "Don't read. Deduce." She laughed, feeling silly. "Gallic-inspired design. " She paused, gazing into the imperfect etching as something ate at her. "I'm sorry, no. See this third eye? The cheek flanges? He clearly made a Hive-inspired helmet to strike fear into his enemies." "No, this was centuries before we encountered the Hive." She turned the helm over and gave it a careful sniff. Dust. Sweat. Linseed. Frankincense. "No smell of decay. Oiled. A warrior is buried in his armor, but this was buried next to him, not on him." She hefted the weight of it in her hands. "It's light. And…" Her eyes darted carefully over the helm's surface. "No. The line weight in these etchings is inconsistent… handmade. And scans show traces of his DNA sealed in the seams. He made this himself, but it wasn't his. The fletching is infused with Light—high visibility, easily to spot on the battlefield. He made this for someone. Someone who couldn't bear to wear it after Carnunta's death." She gently righted the helmet, staring into its visor. "He made this for a lover." Ophiuchus whirred a moment. "So, you don't think it looks like a Hive?" "Maybe a little."

Loreley Splendor Helm is a must-have Exotic for any Titan in Destiny. Its versatility in how it enhances Solar Titans in any Destiny 2 content is what makes it such a powerful option. No matter the activity, Loreley Splendor Helm will always provide advantages. For more Exotic armor breakdowns and guide content, be sure to check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide.