GameStop (GME) stock halted twice as shares attempt breakout above $30/share this morning GME stock trading saw a lot of activity this morning as share price broke out above $30 per share before being halted two times for volatility.

A couple of years after GameStop (GME) stock became the focal point of one of the largest scale short squeezes in investment history, the stock is still moving in ways that make platforms nervous. So much so that GameStop stock trading saw not one, but two halts on the day for volatility as it jumped above $30 USD in share price before slipping in value again.

The halts to GameStop (GME) stock occurred on October 31, 2022, as charted by NASDAQTrader.com. The first halt occurred around 6:35 a.m. PT / 9:35 a.m. ET on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the stock jumped over the $30 per share mark. It would then be let loose for a moment, further spiking to a high of around $35 per share before beginning to slip and drop. At around 6:45 a.m. PT / 9:45 a.m. ET, GME trading was once again halted on the NYSE as the stock fell to around $32 per share. In both cases, volatility was the reason for the halt.

A look at the GME stock chart shows the halts around 9:35 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. ET on October 31, which is just the latest time multiple halts have occurred on GME in 2022.

Source: Shacknews

This is hardly the first time GME stock trading has been halted, even in 2022. One of the first major occurrences was back in May 2022 where the stock’s trading was halted four times on a volatile morning. August saw further halts, occurring twice as the stock had itself yet another volatile day. GameStop has continued to evolve its business, and seems to be closing in on the announcement of something new with new partner and digital asset exchange group FTX, as recently shared by FTX on its official Twitter on October 31.

Either way, GME remains far up from its dismal single-digit stock value pre-2020, and also remains a fascinating stock to watch. Stay tuned for more GameStop and GME news as information becomes available.