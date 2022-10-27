Listen to the Apple (AAPL) Q4 2022 earnings call here Apple is set to discuss its Q4 2022 results and you can listen to the earnings call right here on Shacknews.

When it comes to large technology companies, it doesn’t get much larger than Apple. As a powerhouse in the industry, it’s always worth listening to how it has performed. Today, viewers get that chance as the Apple (AAPL) Q4 2022 earnings call is taking place and you can tune in using the embedded video below.

Apple (AAPL) Q4 2022 earnings call start time & livestream

The Apple (AAPL) Q4 2022 earnings call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on October 27, 2022. Viewers will be able to listen to the call via the Shacknews Twitch channel embedded below. There will also be a VOD of the call available on YouTube after the fact. For more information, head over to the Apple Investor Relations page.

As for what viewers can expect from the Apple Q4 2022 earnings call, Earnings Whispers already has some predictions for share prices and revenue. Back in July, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he, “expects revenue to accelerate” despite economic weakness. It will be interesting to see whether Cook’s predictions ring true as Apple discusses its latest quarter.

Recently, Apple released the iOS 16 update for iPhones, adding a wealth of new features for users to enjoy on their new iPhone 14s. Despite the phone’s popularity, Apple is reportedly paring back iPhone production on the mobile devices. The reason for this dialling back is due to the latest phone not gaining the traction that Apple had hoped.

The company has also faced some other troubles recently as employees gave push back on returning to in-person work. It is also engaging in further talks with Australian union representatives as workers make a bid for to ensure a fair workplace.

How all of these elements impact Apple’s Q4 2022 earnings reports remains to be seen. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Apple’s reports as well as many others in various technological sectors.