Moss: Book 2 launches on Steam VR Polyarc has officially brought its sequel to the much beloved Moss over to Steam for PC tethered VR players to enjoy as of today.

Moss: Book 2 launched earlier this year on Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR, giving players an all-new adventure to explore with little mouse adventurer Quill and her friends. Now, PC VR players can check the game out as well. Moss: Book 2 has finally come to Steam, allowing players with a PC-tethered VR headset to finally play. Its soundtrack has also been released in a standalone package that comes in digital and physical formats.

Polyarc announced the launch of Moss: Book 2 on Steam via a press release on October 20, 2022. Starting today, players can head over to the Polyarc Games website or Steam to check out Moss: Book 2. With the Steam release, players on the Valve Index, Meta Rift, Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2 (with Quest Link), and HTC Vive can now enjoy Moss: Book 2 through Steam VR. You can still also check out Moss: Book 2 on PlayStation VR and Meta Quest 2 from its launches previously this year.

Players will find a much-expanded VR quest in Moss: Book 2, featuring new weapons, puzzles, platforming, combat, and adventure.

Source: Polyarc

In addition to Moss: Book 2 launching on Steam, its soundtrack from series composer Jason Graves has launched in a standalone package. Fans can check and purchase the soundtrack digitally on Bandcamp, or you can find a physical version in CD and vinyl albums on the Materia Collective. The soundtrack features 17 in-game tracks for more than 140 minutes of music from Moss: Book 2.

With Moss: Book 2 out today on Steam VR, be sure to pick up the game if you haven’t already. Want to learn more about it? Be sure to check out our interview with the devs on how they expanded the world, weapons, and interactions in this ambitious sequel.