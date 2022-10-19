Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Return to Silent Hill is an upcoming film based on Silent Hill 2

Director Christophe Gans is returning to finish what he started.
Ozzie Mejia
It was a short presentation, but Wednesday's Silent Hill broadcast was not short on news. One of the more interesting news items to come out of it was the reveal of a new Silent Hill movie. Return to Silent Hill will mark a return to the series for original movie director Christophe Gans, who confirmed during the stream that he will be helming this new project.

"This return is my return to a world, a universe that I touched upon in 2006, 15 years ago," Gans said during Wednesday's Silent Hill Transmission livestream. "The film was a great success and we decided to go back to the best of these stories. I mean Silent Hill 2. The film tells the story of a young guy coming back to Silent Hill, where he has known a great love and what he's going to find is a pure nightmare."

Victor Hadida will return as producer from previous Silent Hill movie projects. Not much is known about this latest movie, but Gans is going in with the idea of making this Silent Hill as much of a drastic jump in quality as the original Silent Hill 2 was in video games.

Pyramid Head storyboard in Return to Silent Hill

Source: Konami

Viewers were treated to behind-the-scenes storyboards from the upcoming movie, as the film makers and Konami are both hopeful for a faithful Silent Hill 2 adaptation. That also means the potential return of Pyramid Head. Gans added that this new movie will be independent of the last two Silent Hill movies and instead go in a different direction.

There is no word on when Return to Silent Hill will release or whether it will shoot for theatrical release or streaming services. We'll keep an eye on this story as it develops.

