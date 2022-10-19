ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 250 We're keeping the Zelda train going on Stevetendo with LOZ: Majora's Mask.

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re keeping the Nintendo 64 Legend of Zelda vibes going by playing the other Zelda game on the system, Majora’s Mask. Majora’s Mask was the second installment of the Zelda franchise on the Nintendo 64 and reused material/character designs from Ocarina of Time. If you were a fan of the time travel mechanic from Ocarina of Time, then you’re in for a real treat with Majora’s Mask.

The game revolves around a three-day timeline where you’ll have the option to slow down the flow of time or outright reset it, back to the start of the time period.Majora’s Mask has less dungeons to travel through but you’ll have to play them quite a few times as different events need to be done several times because to get back to said events, we need to restart the three day cycle. That being said, it’s been quite some time since I’ve attempted a Majora’s Mask playthrough so this should be fun. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/ 8 p.m. EDT, see if we can take that first step in stopping the Skull Kid in Majora’s Mask.

We'll have to learn the layout of Termina Field quickly as there are four locales strewn about.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

