SpaceX rolls out Starlink aviation service offering internet to private jets

The company will charge $150k for the hardware to connect jets to Starlink.
Morgan Shaver
Starlink
1

On Tuesday, SpaceX unveiled a new Starlink satellite internet service option for private jets as part of the company’s efforts to expand its presence within the inflight WiFi market. SpaceX will charge $150,000 for Starlink’s hardware (installation not included in that cost), and anywhere between $12,500 and $25,000 per month for access to Starlink’s satellite internet service.

On the Starlink aviation website, it’s noted that customers can expect speeds up to 350 Megabits per second (Mbps). Reservations are open now, with deliveries starting in 2023.

Starlink hardware module called Aero Terminal installed on a plane
© Starlink

Interestingly, it sounds like the service won’t be offered to all aircraft models from the jump, with SpaceX currently seeking Federal Aviation Administration certificates for application on various aircraft models, most of which fall under the private jet category. And in regards to what SpaceX’s aviation service hardware consists of, the Starlink website lists a “low-profile” Aero Terminal, power supply, 2 wireless access points, and harnesses.

As previously mentioned, the hardware will cost customers $150,000 which doesn’t include installation. That will have to be arranged separately with a separate provider. While expensive, the hardware will be under warranty as long as the user is subscribed to its service, with the service not requiring any sort of long-term contract.

Image from Starlink website showing a phone connected to Starlink's internet while in the cabin of an airplane
© Starlink

For more on Starlink both in terms of hardware and the satellite internet service it provides, be sure to pop over to the official Starlink website. For more Starlink and SpaceX coverage, check out some of our previous coverage as well including the launch of Starlink satellite internet in Japan earlier this month, and Elon Musk reaffirming free Starlink support in Ukraine.

