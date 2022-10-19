SpaceX rolls out Starlink aviation service offering internet to private jets The company will charge $150k for the hardware to connect jets to Starlink.

On Tuesday, SpaceX unveiled a new Starlink satellite internet service option for private jets as part of the company’s efforts to expand its presence within the inflight WiFi market. SpaceX will charge $150,000 for Starlink’s hardware (installation not included in that cost), and anywhere between $12,500 and $25,000 per month for access to Starlink’s satellite internet service.

On the Starlink aviation website, it’s noted that customers can expect speeds up to 350 Megabits per second (Mbps). Reservations are open now, with deliveries starting in 2023.

Starlink can deliver up to 350 Mbps to each plane, enabling all passengers to access streaming-capable internet at the same time,” reads the Starlink website. “With latency as low as 20 ms, passengers can engage in activities previously not functional in flight, including video calls, online gaming, virtual private networks and other high data rate activities.

Interestingly, it sounds like the service won’t be offered to all aircraft models from the jump, with SpaceX currently seeking Federal Aviation Administration certificates for application on various aircraft models, most of which fall under the private jet category. And in regards to what SpaceX’s aviation service hardware consists of, the Starlink website lists a “low-profile” Aero Terminal, power supply, 2 wireless access points, and harnesses.

As previously mentioned, the hardware will cost customers $150,000 which doesn’t include installation. That will have to be arranged separately with a separate provider. While expensive, the hardware will be under warranty as long as the user is subscribed to its service, with the service not requiring any sort of long-term contract.

