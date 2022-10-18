Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is getting a DLC expansion with Gilgamesh When you're done killing chaos, it looks like a new quest will have players duking it out with Gilgamesh alongside a wealth of new features.

One of the more interesting games of 2022 was definitely Stranger of Paradise: Final Fnatasy Origin, in which players joined the brunt and burly Jack on a mission to kill Chaos. Despite the silliness of the plot, Stranger of Paradise proved to be quite the enjoyable experience for many with solid action combat, a ton of skills from the various job classes in the game, and more. Now it’s getting a big expansion with Wanderer of the Rift, and this time it looks like Jack is putting Chaos aside to duke it out with Gilgamesh.

Square Enix and developer Team Ninja announced the Wanderer of the Rift DLC expansion for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on October 18, 2022. Coming to the game’s Season Pass content on October 26, 2022, the Wanderer of the Rift expansion brings along a new story, quest, and a grand collection of new features. It would seem powerful forces have fractured dimensions, forcing them to overlap. That’s brought Gilgamesh to Jack’s dimension, and the two are headed for big confrontation in this story.

In addition to a new story, Wanderer of the Rift brings Monster Bells that allow players to summon famous Final Fantasy monsters to fight alongside them.

Source: Square Enix

In addition to the story and battle with Gilgamesh, players will be treated to a wealth of further features in Stranger of Paradise’s Wanderer of the Rift DLC. A new Gilgamesh difficulty will challenge hardcore players to be more sturdy than ever in their battles. New enemies also join the fray and bring various new challenges to combat. Meanwhile, players will be able to access the new Blue Mage job class, as well as Monster Bells. These bells allow players to call upon iconic Final Fantasy monsters to aid in combat. The tentacled, huge-mouthed abomination known as Malboro was seen being summoned and fighting alongside players in the trailer.

Wanderer of the Rift follows right after the Trials of the Dragon King DLC, which came out in July 2022. As Team Ninja and Square Enix continue Jack’s adventures in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, stay tuned when the Wanderer of the Rift expansion launches on October 26.