PS5 DualSense Edge controller launches in Janauary 2023 for $200

The PlayStation DualSense Edge controller is looking like it’s supposed to be PS5’s answer to the Xbox Elite controller line. It features a sleek new design, understand triggers, customizable thumbstick control, and swappable buttons, to name a few features. Up until now, we didn’t know when it was coming or how much it would be, though. Now we do. PlayStation has officially revealed that the PS5 DualSense Edge controller is coming in January 2023 and will retail at $200 USD.

PlayStation revealed the latest details on the DualSense Edge controller in a PlayStation Blog post on October 18, 2022. It would appear that the DualSense Edge will be sold in a bundle that includes a carrying case, multiple styles of button swap-outs, and more. The controller will officially launch worldwide on January 26, 2023, with pre-orders beginning on October 25, 2022. It will retail at $200.00 USD, but replaceable stick modules will also be sold in a standalone package for $19.99.

Pre-orders for the PS5 DualSense Edge controller will open on October 25, starting on the PlayStation Direct shop website.

Source: PlayStation

The video above also shows off a number of the DualSense Edge’s hardware and software features. The controller will feature customizable trigger sensitivity, thumbstick dead zones and fine-tuning, and the ability to save controller profiles for multiple users on the device. The full physical package will include the following:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 Standard caps

2 High dome caps

2 Low dome caps

2 Half dome back buttons

2 Lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

The PS5 DualSense Edge controller was first revealed at Geoff Keighley’s Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation. With the launch date and price point set for the device, interested players will want to keep an eye on pre-orders come October 25.