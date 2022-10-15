Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Minecraft Legends shows off online co-op at Minecraft Live 2022

Heroes won't have to walk into Minecraft Legends alone, as it appears that Minecraft Legends will include online co-op for up to four players.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Xbox
1

Minecraft Live 2022 has begun and there's exciting news coming out of today's show. It started off with an update on the next big game in Mojang's franchise, as players were treated to a fresh look at Minecraft Legends. This included a first look at gameplay and a fresh peek at four-player co-op.

Players got to take a first look at some of the major locations in Minecraft Legends. One of the biggest ones is the Well of Fate, which will be the adventure's starting point. Players will meet mysterious entities known as The Hosts (Foresight, Action, and Knowledge), which will brief the hero on what awaits them and alert them to the threat of the Piglins. The starting area of the Overworld will be home to all sorts of friendly mobs, many of which will follow the player when they wave the Banner of Courage. Some of them might even be willing to lend a helping hand, like the ridable Regal Tiger.

The Mojang team also offered a first look at gameplay, which appears to go a little farther beyond the third-person action game that the trailers indicated. While those elements are certainly there, there's a much greater strategy focus. Players must gather supplies to help build critical structures, but they can also head into waves of Piglins after recruiting friendly mobs and directing them into battle.

Minecraft Legends gets a release window

Source: Mojang

Minecraft Legends is coming in Spring 2023 to PC, PlayStation, Xbox (including Xbox Game Pass), and Nintendo Switch. More information can be found over on the Minecraft website.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola