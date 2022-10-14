The Super Mario Bros. Movie features a Toad song improvised by Keegan-Michael Key Keegan-Michael Key will do more than voice Toad in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, he'll also sing.

In the trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie that dropped on October 6, we got a brief look at Toad who’ll be voiced by actor Keegan-Michael Key. We heard a small snippet of dialogue from Toad in the film’s trailer, but once the movie hits theaters next year on April 7, it sounds like we’ll get to hear a whole lot more from Keegan-Michael Key than Toad’s speaking voice.

Speaking with Variety, the actor remarked on how he helped improvise a song for Toad in the film. After being asked as to whether or not Toad will sing, Key confirmed that “he does” before noting that he “got to improvise a song in ‘Super Mario Bros.,’ which was an absolute blast. That was just a stick of fun, that whole thing.”

Key goes on to outline some of the work he did in finding Toad’s voice.

“I was working on the voice with my partner and trying to find the voice through the internal journey of the character,” Key explained. “And then with the directors [Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic], we sprinkled some things in, we moved it around.”

After mentioning how he’s a “theater fucking actor nerd” Key continued by saying “there was something about the timbre” of Toad’s voice and that he “wanted it higher and higher and higher. And that’s where we ended up, and I’m really happy with where we ended up.”

As noted by Variety, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will contain other sections of music outside of Key’s improvised song for Toad. At this year’s New York Comic-Con, Bowser voice actor Jack Black confirmed he’d done “a little bit of rocking” as Bowser and even brought some of his heavy metal roots to the role.

“Bowser is kind of like a heavy metal rockstar, a big, strong and scary rockstar. And I did a little bit of rocking. I think you’ll be surprised to see that Bowser has a musical side. After the movie comes out, I might take it to Broadway.”

All in all, The Super Mario Bros. Movie sounds like it’s shaping up to be one heck of a fun experience, and we can’t wait to see it in full once it hits theaters on April 7, 2023.

