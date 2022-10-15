Razer had a lot to show off to PC users, console players, mobile players, and streamers on Saturday. RazerCon 2022 took a look at the future with reveals for many of Razer's products and it might have been a lot to take in. Fortunately, Shacknews is here with a full recap.

Everything revealed during RazerCon 2022

Here's everything that was revealed during Saturday's RazerCon 2022 presentation.

Razer Edge introduces 5G handheld gaming (but also Wi-Fi, if you'd rather just do that)

The Razer Edge 5G

Source: Razer

Verizon teased the Razer Edge 5G earlier this month, indicating that Razer was putting together a handheld gaming device that would run on Verizon's 5G network. That has indeed been unveiled with some new details.

The Razer Edge can be played with thousands of games, whether they be built for Android or for PC. It will feature pre-installed launchers for Epic Games, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and NVIDIA GeForce Now. You can also remotely access your PC library through Steam Link, Moonlight, and Parsec.

As for hardware specs, the Razer Edge will offer a 6.8" AMOLED display with 144hz refresh rate with a 2400x1080 FHD+ resolution. That makes it one of the most advanced displays on the market with Razer boasting that the Edge will display 87 percent more pixels than its competitors. It will be powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform with gaming performance in mind. A 3Ghz octa-core Kryo CPU with built-in Adreno GPU will help deliver top-of-the-line graphics. There's no word on exactly how long the battery life will last on this thing, but look for a 5000mAh battery to be included.

The Razer Edge will come packaged with the new Razer Kishi V2 Pro, which will include all the various customization options of the Kishi V2 while adding Razer HyperSense haptic feedback and a 3.5mm audio port.

The most important details are the price and release window. A Wi-Fi version of the Razer Edge will be available for anybody who doesn't want to invest in a 5G data plan. This will be available for $399.99 USD through Razer's website and at Razer Store retailers across the United States in January 2023. Pre-orders are open with a $5 deposit required. As for the Razer Edge 5G, its availability and price is not yet known and will ultimately be determined by Verizon. We'll be sure to come back with any updates as soon as Verizon offers any further information.

Razer Blue Screen revealed and out now

The Razer Blue Screen

Source: Razer

Green screens are a thing of the past. Catch up with today's times with a new Razer Blue Screen. Why blue and not green? Blue screens are more widely used in professional moviemaking and offer more versatility than the typical green screen. If you're a content creator, going blue is considered a step forward.

The Razer Blue Screen will offer a height-adjustable 94" backdrop. It comes in a small casing and built for quick deployment. It's also easy to collapse and put away, making for less mess in your streaming or recording setup.

Best of all, Razer Blue Screen is available right now. It's retailing at $159.99 USD and can be picked up on the Razer website and at Razer Stores across the United States.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro adds new animal attachments

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro will have new ear options.

Source: Razer

Most people who watch Twitch have become familiar with the Razer Kraken Kitty. They're basically the headset that also comes with kitty ears. The Kraken Kitty V2 Pro will come with all the features of the original, but the most intriguing cosmetic addition is new interchangeable ears. Users who don't want to look like a kitty can now instead opt for bear ears or bunny ears, swapping them out through magnetic attachments. Whatever ear set you use, it will be supported by Razer Chroma RGB. Razer isn't going to stop here, as the company hopes to come up with even more ear concepts in the future.

In terms of hardware, look for the Kraken Kitty V2 to come with a Razer HyperClear cardioid microphone for clearer voice capture. Plus, the Razer TriFrce Titanium 50mm drivers with 7.1 digital surround sound will lead to a better headphone experience. Add that to a fabric/leather hybrid cushion and it looks like this might be one of Razer's best headsets to date.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is expected to release in Q4 2022 and will retail for $199.99 USD.

Razer Kaira Pro adds to the PlayStation 5 lineup

Razer Kaira Pro

Source: Razer

Razer notes that the upcoming Razer Kairo Pro HyperSpeed wireless headset is a multi-platform device. However, they'd also like to point out that it's licensed by PlayStation, which means if you're on your PlayStation 5, you'll be able to use these for a more immersive experience.

The Kaira Pro HyperSpeed builds on the specs of the previous Kaira Pro. It adds haptic feedback to build on the features offered by the PlayStation 5. It will also add Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers for full-range audio, plus a detachable Razer HyperClear Supercardiod ENC microphone for those looking to voice chat.

The Razer Kairo Pro HyperSpeed is out today for $199.99 USD at various retailers.

Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed adds to Razer's earbuds line

Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed for PlayStation

Source: Razer

Razer has built the Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed wireless earbuds with the video game player in mind. It features dual environmental active noise cancellation, allowing for clearer voice chat during games and audible conversations while taking calls. Like most everything Razer, it's powered by Razer Chroma RGB for better visibility.

The earbuds and the included charging case will combine for around 30 hours of battery life, allowing for prolonged use. It also uses 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, which means users can use it for both their gaming and non-gaming devices. The Type C HyperSpeed dongle should help reduce audio lag, making them ideal for gaming.

The white Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds, which are licensed by PlayStation, will release this November for $149.99 USD. The black Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds, which are licensed by Xbox, will also released on the same date.

Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition is built for the sports car enthusiast

The Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition

Source: Razer

Imagine a gaming chair that's built to resemble a car seat. That's sort of what you have with the Razer Enki Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition. The cushioned backrest is made out of premium Alcantara, the material used in many leading car seats. Razer has also added a magnetic head cushion and a precision recline dial. All of it is decked out in the orange and black colors of the Automobili Lamborghini to further resemble the luxury sports car. The signature shield logo is placed prominently on the back side.

Of course, a high-end gaming chair like this is going to have a high-end price tag. It's going to sell for a whopping $1,299 USD and will release in December, just in time for the holidays.

The Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition pushes forward the Panerai partnership

The Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition

Source: Razer

Razer was proud to announce its partnership with watch manufacturer Panerai at last year's RazerCon. That partnership will continue with a new luxury watch called the Luminor Quaranta Razer Special Edition.

This is a status symbol timepiece that stands out for its durability. The watch case is composed of eSteel, which blends together recycled steel and diamond-like carbon coating. It is almost impossible to scratch this thing and should theoretically last a lifetime. If you want it, you'll have to act fast, because there will only be 500 of these things made. It will be available through Panerai. There is no price or release, as of today.

Razer Axon Wallpaper PC App opens the door to dynamic wallpaper



Source: Razer

Over the past few years, we've been seeing advances in desktop wallpaper. Razer is joining the crowd with the Razer Axon Wallpaper PC App. This is powered by Razer Chroma RGB technology and will react with compatible Razer devices to bring life to desktop wallpapers. Whether it's a custom wallpaper, a photo album, or something else on the web, Razer Axon will make it work within the Chroma RGB framework. All wallpapers are compatible and Razer Axon will work across multiple monitors.

The Razer Axon Wallpaper PC App is launching today and is free to download.

That's everything from RazerCon 2022. We'll continue to follow Razer's next ventures into PC gaming and beyond, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest news and updates.