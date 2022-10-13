ShackStream: Big Team Building in Overwatch 2 - Episode 36 The Shack staff head into Overwatch 2 to see if the skills from the original translate to the sequel.

You’ve made it past the middle of the week, which means you’re on the straight and narrow toward the weekend. What better way to celebrate this milestone than by tuning in to Big Team Building and watching the Shack staff crush their competition? On today’s episode, we’ll be heading into the sequel to Blizzard’s 2016 hit, Overwatch. That’s right, Overwatch 2 stream! The fun kicks off at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

This week’s episode of Big Team Building is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and last for a couple of hours. During this time, the team will be taking to Overwatch 2. For some of us, this will be a return to the game since the original launched way back in 2016. In fact, I have fond memories of playing as Roadhog, hooking enemies and blastin’ them in the face. Hopefully I can slip right back in and feel at home doing the same in Overwatch 2.

As always, I’d like to thank our loyal viewers for stopping by and supporting the stream. One way you can support us further is by subscribing. You can do for free if you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch. This will net you a free sub to use each month, which you can toss our way at no extra cost. A few small clicks for you mean we can keep doing what we do.

But wait, there’s more! Don’t have Amazon Prime or have foolishly thrown away your free sub to someone that isn’t Shacknews? You can show your true colors by downloading and checking out Shackpets. It’s a free app for iOS and Android that is all about cute pet pictures. Upload your own photos, challenge other pets, and see which pet picture is voted as the cutest. Now, let’s dive into some Overwatch 2.