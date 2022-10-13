Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: Big Team Building in Overwatch 2 - Episode 36

The Shack staff head into Overwatch 2 to see if the skills from the original translate to the sequel.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

You’ve made it past the middle of the week, which means you’re on the straight and narrow toward the weekend. What better way to celebrate this milestone than by tuning in to Big Team Building and watching the Shack staff crush their competition? On today’s episode, we’ll be heading into the sequel to Blizzard’s 2016 hit, Overwatch. That’s right, Overwatch 2 stream! The fun kicks off at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

This week’s episode of Big Team Building is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET and last for a couple of hours. During this time, the team will be taking to Overwatch 2. For some of us, this will be a return to the game since the original launched way back in 2016. In fact, I have fond memories of playing as Roadhog, hooking enemies and blastin’ them in the face. Hopefully I can slip right back in and feel at home doing the same in Overwatch 2.

As always, I’d like to thank our loyal viewers for stopping by and supporting the stream. One way you can support us further is by subscribing. You can do for free if you’ve linked Amazon Prime to Twitch. This will net you a free sub to use each month, which you can toss our way at no extra cost. A few small clicks for you mean we can keep doing what we do.

But wait, there’s more! Don’t have Amazon Prime or have foolishly thrown away your free sub to someone that isn’t Shacknews? You can show your true colors by downloading and checking out Shackpets. It’s a free app for iOS and Android that is all about cute pet pictures. Upload your own photos, challenge other pets, and see which pet picture is voted as the cutest. Now, let’s dive into some Overwatch 2.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

