Interview with Studio 369 on the future of MetalCore We caught up with Jon Cooper and Jonathan Moses of Studio 369 to learn more about what the future has in store for MetalCore.

Whether you’ve been following MetalCore news from Studio 369, or are simply curious to learn more about it, you’ll undoubtedly want to check out one of our recent interviews with design director Jon Cooper and executive producer Jonathan Moses.

The interview opens with some background on those working on the game, like executive producer Jonathan Moses who notes he’s been in the industry for over 25 years and previously worked at companies like Activision. Asking for more information on what MetalCore is, it’s explained that MetalCore is designed as an open-world combined arm shooter “where you can play as Infantry, ride around in a tank, fly a jet, or rule the battlefield in a giant mech.”

Expanding on this, the game is described as one where you’ll grow your stable of various mechs and vehicles, and will use these to conquer the map with your faction. Other information shared in the interview include whether players can tackle MetalCore solo without having to deal with other players.

“You’ll have these missions to go out and do things, so if you want to do just PVE missions, that is a perfectly valid way to experience the game as well as progress and earn resources and earn blueprints and craft vehicles you’ll have the opportunity to do all that. It may be a little bit slower than going into the big high-reward matches but it’s still a clear path to enjoying the game world.”

A plethora of interesting tidbits are shared throughout the interview, including what fans can expect from MetalCore in the future. For more on MetalCore, be sure to watch the full interview over on GamerHubTV.

Also check out some of our previous MetalCore coverage, including the initial reveal of MetalCore back in November 2021 as an NFT-powered free-to-play mech game.