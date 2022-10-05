Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Overwatch 2 devs address SMS, DDoS & launch errors

The developers at Blizzard have rolled out some patches to the Overwatch 2 servers to address some of the launch day problems.
Sam Chandler
Overwatch 2 has arrived and the launch has been a trying time for players and developers alike. While connection errors, server woes, and missing items were affecting the players, the developers were wrestling with a DDoS attack. Despite all this, the team has rolled out some fixes to help smooth the path for players to get into the game.

Kiriko standing with a cityscape in the background in Overwatch 2

Source: Overwatch 2

On October 5, 2022, Overwatch 2 Community Manager Jodie took to the official Blizzard forums to update users on the situation. The post highlights a few key areas include SMS protect, queue issues, server crashes, instability, account merging woes, and heroes and items that were incorrectly locked for existing players.

In the post, Jodie notes that Blizzard has removed the phone number requirement for “a majority of existing Overwatch players”. Anyone that has played since June 9, 2021, will not have to provide a phone number while new players will.

A whole lot of players have also been experiencing issues when trying to even access Overwatch 2. Some are unable to login while others suffer through poor stability. While Blizzard notes that queues will still exist in the short-term, players should now only need to move through one queue as opposed to the two queues that is usually invisible to users. On the stability front, a patch has been deployed to the server to address login reliability. Another update is in the works to improve in-game stability so that players aren’t randomly disconnected.

According to Blizzard, roughly half of the cases regarding missing items are a user-created problem where players have not yet completed an account merge. As for the other half, it’s simply a timing issue. The process is taking longer than expected. Blizzard notes that no player data has been lost – so if you’re due to receive specific items, you should get them sooner or later provided you have completed the full account merge process.

While the launch of Overwatch 2 has been rocky, Blizzard has clearly been hard at work ironing out the kinks. Unfortunately, a DDoS attack at launch meant that these issues were more difficult to address and solve. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Overwatch 2 as well as word on further improvements to the game.

Guides Editor
Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

