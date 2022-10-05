Push Comes to Shovel creator discusses shoveling snow and indie game development Mantra Games' Shane Whitehouse talks about the making of his upcoming snow-shoveling simulator: Push Comes to Shovel.

In an era where seemingly mundane tasks have become fun and relaxing video game experiences, the team at Mantra Games is looking to put its stamp on this gaming phenomenon. Push Comes to Shovel is a game that's about shoveling snow and becoming the Blizzard Wizard in the process. To learn more, we spoke with Mantra Games' Shane Whitehouse.

Whitehouse talks about what it means to shovel snow in Push Comes to Shovel, using the Unity engine to put together a game that's all about clearing space in the middle of a blizzard. He also talks about the other mechanics that game features, which includes driving around in vehicles, utilizing various tools, and even dealing with troublesome traffic and pedestrians. Whitehouse also talks about working in other areas of pop culture, having lined up a full resume in television and film, and what helped drive him into video game creation.

Whitehouse is working out some of the kinks in Push Comes to Shovel, so there's no particular timetable for its release. It's coming soon to PC via Steam. For more interviews like this, be sure to check out Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube.