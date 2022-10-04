Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

ShackStream: Have a Nice Death Natural Disasters dev stream & giveaway

We get together with the devs at Magic Design Studio to play Have a Nice Death, talk about the new Natural Disasters update, and give away keys!
TJ Denzer
Image via Gearbox Publishing
1

As Have a Nice Death continues its trek through early access, the developers at Magic Design Studios continue to build upon the game in fun ways. The Natural Disasters update just launched with a new biome, enemies, weapons, spells, and more fun features. To celebrate, we’re getting together with Magic Design to play the game, talk about the update, and give away keys on a special ShackStream!

The Natural Disasters update came out on September 29, 2022. It includes the new Natural Disasters department, which is for those torn from the mortal coil by the forces of nature. You’ll battle new elemental enemies, Thanagers, and further baddies with a host of new weapons, including a new scythe, new spells, new curses, and more. There are also fun quality-of-life features included in this one, including run summaries, Challenge Rooms, and more!

Tune in as we’re joined by Magic Design Studios’ Narrative Director Mérédith Alfroy and Lead Game Designer Simon Dutertre as we go live with the Have a Nice Death Natural Disasters update on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

Tune in and you could get yourself some sweet prizes! We’re giving away five (5) Have a Nice Death prize packs that include a Steam key for the game, as well as a Have a Nice Death coffee mug!

As always, prizes or not, we appreciate all viewers that tune into our ShackStreams. Your support and interaction make sure these streams can continue to happen! If you’d like to help keep the fun going, be sure to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It really helps and you can do it for free with the help of an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link it up to your Twitch account through Prime Gaming and you can claim a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please.

Are the elements of nature and their myriad warped chaos enough to stop death itself? Probably. But we’ll persevere nonetheless as we jump into the Natural Disasters update in Have a Nice Death with the devs today. Tune in as we go live shortly!

