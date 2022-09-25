How to make Star Coins fast - Disney Dreamlight Valley You're going to need a Scrooge-sized portion of Star Coins to make it in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here's to how to make some money fast.

There are a lot of things that drive Disney Dreamlight Valley. There's friendship, there's comradery, but you're also going to need a whole lot of money (in-game money, that is, at least for now). Disney Dreamlight Valley runs on Star Coins. It's the currency of the land and it's accepted almost everywhere. Taking a village from the depths of darkness into a shining beacon of positivity isn't cheap, so here's a quick guide on how to make Star Coins fast.

There are a few ways to earn Star Coins quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Handfuls of Star Coins are one of the incentives for raising friendship levels, as most characters will offer a modest sum for being their friend. However, rewards of 500 and 1,000 Star Coins isn't going to cut it, not when old Scrooge McDuck is asking for jaw-dropping amounts of gold for shop upgrades and, more importantly, when expanding your inventory costs an arm and a leg. Here are some faster ways to pick up some dough.

1. Mine for gems



Find mining deposits sitting along the sides of most parts of the village. More often than not, these will contain precious gems like Garnet, Topaz, Aquamarine, and more. Shiny variants of these gems will be worth even more. Take your gems over to Goofy's stall and sell them for a pretty penny. You'll be surprised at how quickly this adds up, but just be wary of your energy levels. You might have to go in and out of your house to recharge.

2. Harvest fruits and vegetables as often as possible



Fruits not only help keep your energy level up so that you can keep running around the village, they're also worth money. Individually, *an* apple isn't worth much. *Many* apples will sell for good money. Harvest any fruit you see. Sometimes, you'll even get lucky and you'll get bonus fruits. Once you go over 50 of any fruit or vegetable, it'll bleed over to another slot. Inventory space is precious, so here's what you do with all that fruit. Take it over to Goofy's stall, select the whole "50" of whatever excess fruit or veggie you have, and sell it for a pretty good number. You can earn thousands of Star Coins at a time through this method and that number will only go up as you find newer crops in later areas.

3. Hit up rare fishing spots

Different parts of the village will have blue and gold circles sitting within bodies of water. Those are the spots that are hiding rare fish. While a lobster or a squid can help you put together something exotic at Chez Remy, they can also net you a few extra bucks over Goofy's stall. Sell your rare fish and you'll pick up thousands of Star Coins each go-around.

4. Invest wisely



No, we're not talking about stonks. Scrooge isn't that ruthless.

Instead, we're talking about investing in the village. Specifically, pour money into Moana's boat and WALL-E's garden. The upgraded boat and garden will yield a greater number of items and sometimes those items will be of rarer quality. You'll reap the rewards of your investment over at Goofy's stall.

The best part of this method is that the boat and garden don't cost a lot to upgrade. If you've saved enough Star Coins from the previous steps, you should have more than enough to substantially boost the boat and the garden. Be sure to collect what they give you each day (in the case of Moana's boat, it should have fresh fish every few hours) and you'll have a steady income stream.

Those are a few pointers on how to raise Star Coins quickly in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You won't have enough cash to open a money bin like Scrooge, but it's a start. Keep it on Shacknews, as we continue to dive into Disney Dreamlight Valley for more guides.