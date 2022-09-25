Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - September 25, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Three-man Master King's Fall

Salt and his crew are back at it again with another incredible feat. This time, only three of them have entered the King's Fall raid and have cleared it. Not only that, but it's the Master version. As someone who has managed to clear Master, it astounds me how easily they move through each encounter. These guys are just on another level. No wonder they've won the World's First race three times in a row.

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles a puzzle today that comes with the warning: you will get this puzzle wrong. So, sit back and enjoy almost 45 minutes of Simon solving a terrific killer cage sudoku!

It's time to bring the heat

Hot Ones is about to have another season and Sean has taken to YouTube to showcase the lineup of hot sauces that celebrities will be consuming. For those that want a bit of heat at home, you can order the sauces online now. Apparently, one of these sauces has made it into Sean's top ever hot sauces.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

Dogs vs Humans

I'd much rather say hello to a dog.

I got Age of Empires in a box of cereal too

Was this just an Aussie thing?

Football season

I love seeing the interactions between Hank and Gilbert.

Disco Elysium

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? Support Shacknews for free by checking out Shackpets. Take photos of your adorable pet, upload your pictures, and challenge other pets to an epic battle of cuteness! Does your furry friend have what it takes?

Image shows Sam's ginger cat Rad having a sleep on his back

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

