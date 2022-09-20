How to unlock Salmon Run - Splatoon 3 Learn how to unlock Salmon Run and where to find it in Splatoon 3.

Salmon Run returns to Splatoon 3 and players will need to unlock it before they can jump in and have fun. While unlocking it is easy, working out where to find Salmon Run can cause players a bit of confusion. With a little bit of effort, you’ll have the mode unlocked, and then be on your way to smashing through as much Salmon Run as possible.

Unlock Salmon Run

You can check your Level under the Status tab. Once you hit Level 4, you can access Salmon Run.

In order to unlock Salmon Run in Splatoon 3, players will need to reach Level 4 in multiplayer. This could either take a few matches or many, depending on how many you win and how many you lose. While you are leveling up in multiplayer, you will also be able to purchase new weapons from Ammo Knights, provided you have the Sheldon Tickets.

Where to find Salmon Run

Salmon Run is accessed via Grizzco's, a shop at the top of the stairs below the orange sign (not the green arrows).

With Salmon Run unlocked, you’ll need to actually find and then launch the mode. This is not found in the Lobby, it’s located at the top of the stairs in the Square, to the right under the orange banner. This is Grizzco’s store.

If you don’t want to walk there, you can always fast travel to Grizzco. To do this, press X and go to the Map tab. Go to the bottom and select Grizzco by pressing A to fast travel there.

The first time you enter Grizzco and speak with Mr. Grizz, you will need to complete some training. There will be two missions: one to teach you the basics of Salmon Run and the other to teach you about the Boss Salmonids. You can play the Boss Salmonids training whenever you want to practice each of the bosses. Defeat one boss and then finish the training. Once this is done, you can wonder around the store and get stuck into Salmon Run proper.

Once you unlock Salmon Run, you can launch it whenever you want and play it with your mates. While it's not available immediately, it’s quick and easy to unlock, with the only confusing point being where to find the mode. Be sure to stop by our Splatoon 3 page for more help with all aspects of the game.