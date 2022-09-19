Final Fantasy 16 unlikely to get new reveals until late October Lead producer Naoki Yoshida shared that a new trailer for Final Fantasy 16 will likely be revealed in the next month, with a launch window soon after.

There’s a lot of high hopes for what Final Fantasy 16 will bring to the table, but Square Enix seems intent to keep its cards close to its chest until it’s perfectly ready to show off. It was a fact that lead Final Fantasy franchise producer Naoki Yoshida stressed after the game missed an appearance at Tokyo Game Show 2022. Yoshida received an award at the event and, during that time, he shared that our next look at Final Fantasy 16 will likely come during October, and we could get a launch window soon after.

Yoshida shared these details as he accepted a Future Division award on behalf of Final Fantasy 16 at Tokyo Game Show 2022, as reported by Gematsu. During his acceptance of the award, Yoshida also addressed the elephant in the room, being that FF16 made no new appearances at Tokyo Game Show 2022. Yoshida shared that the team is still hard at work on the game, but it’s going to be about another month or so before Square Enix is ready to show it again.

Final Fantasy 16 stands to be the next major chapter in the Final Fantasy franchise and Square Enix is going out of its way to ensure new information is released at a very controlled pace.

Source: Square Enix

That said, Yoshida also shared that we could get a rough release update after the next trailer for the game launches.

“I haven’t gotten a chance to talk to the marketing or public relations teams at all,” Yoshida shared. “So I’m not sure how much I’m allowed to say, but I think we’ll probably be able to release the next trailer next month or so… And after that, I hope to be able to give a rough idea of when it will be released.”

It was around April 2022 that we learned Final Fantasy 16 is nearing completion and is currently in its polishing stage. That said, it sounds like Square Enix has no interest in jumping the gun on news or updates. Even so, it looks like October will be a big month for news on the game. As we await further details and the drop of the next trailer, stay tuned at Shacknews for updates.