Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have a third-person mode For the first time since the original Modern Warfare 2 game, the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is adding some third-person shooting into the mix.

When you think of Call of Duty, you probably picture a lot of frantic first-person action with guns a-blazing everywhere. Which stands to reason as CoD is one of the most iconic FPS titles on the market. However, the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 did feature third-person action as well, but that was over a decade ago at this point. Regardless of what players may have thought of the addition originally, it would appear that the option to play in third-person will be returning for the second Modern Warfare 2 as well.

Third-person mode has not been in a Call of Duty game since the original Modern Warfare 2 in 2009.

Source: Activision-Blizzard

The news comes as part of today’s Call of Duty: Next event which highlighted several features of the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 that fans can look forward to. Among these new features was the surprising return of third-person mode. Right now the extent to which players will be able to use the returning third-person mode isn’t entirely known, and it could just be an experimental feature that doesn’t last forever. But, given the popularity of third-person shooter titles like Fortnite and PUBG, there’s always the possibility that the feature could help the franchise find a new audience.

Changing perspectives from first-person to third-person in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 changes the way people approach certain situations. For instance, it is much less of a gamble to use a third-person cam to peek around a corner for an enemy than it is in a first-person game. It also widens the amount of the battlefield you can see at a time. How this will affect the overall gameplay of the newest Modern Warfare 2 title remains to be seen, but fans should not have to wait too long to find out as the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta starts tomorrow on Sony’s PlayStation 4 & 5 and the game is set to launch in all its glory on October 28 for PC, XBox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.