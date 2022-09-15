Wanted: Dead looks to bring back classic Ninja Gaiden-style gameplay Fans of challenging and difficult games rejoice, Wanted: Dead wants to put your skills to the test.

Brutally challenging games always draw in a unique crowd of gamers. There are players out there that love difficulty. In fact, some people relish the opportunity to get good at a title. For those that are chasing the next skill-testing title, Wanted: Dead looks to provide the ultimate mountain to climb. We recently had the pleasure of speaking with Executive Producer Kelly Zmak about the game, its inspirations, and more. Check out the interview below.

Wanted: Dead is currently in development by Soleil, a group of developers known for their work on the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive series. As a hack-n-slash game, Wanted: Dead boasts some intense combat split between melee and shooting. Zmak notes that while the game has a shooting element, anyone that plays it like a shooter is in for a tough time.

In Wanted: Dead, the player is also offered a variety of mini-games to keep things fresh. There is the expected gun range where users can test out weapons, a rhythm game, as well as a 16-bit sidescrolling game that takes about five hours to finish.

Be sure to check out the full interview with Zmak, as there's a lot to learn about Wanted: Dead. The game is scheduled to release on February 14, 2023, which means fans of tough hack-n-slash games won't have long to wait until it's time to put those skills to the test.