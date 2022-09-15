Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: Big Team Building in Splatoon 3 - Episode 32

What better way to practice teamwork than in Splatoon 3?
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Nintendo
1

Splatoon 3 has finally arrived on Nintendo Switch. Long-time fans of the series have likely already jumped in and have started inking the town. For us here at Shacknews, we like to gather together and improve our teamwork using video games. So in the spirit of teamwork, we’re diving into Splatoon 3 on today’s episode of Big Team Building. Catch us as we go live at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

Today’s Big Team Building livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on September 15, 2022. These Big Team Building streams typically go for two hours, so you can stop in as you enjoy your afternoon, check in as you go about your business, or chill with us for the entire duration. No matter how much time you spend with us, we love the fact that you did. Tune in using the video embed above or by heading directly to the Shacknews Twitch channel.

For those who have been following us for a while now, we’d like to thank you! Each follow means a lot and helps us get our content in front of more eyeballs. Those that want to help us further our reach can do so by subscribing. If you’ve got Amazon Prime and link it to Twitch, you can get a free sub to give away each month, so why not throw it here? Go on. It’ll feel good. While you think about it, come and watch the fun!

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola