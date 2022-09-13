Stellar Blade is the official name of Project EVE & it will be exclusive to PS5 in 2023 SHIFT UP Corporation revealed Stellar Blade as the official title of Project EVE and the game will be coming to PS5 exclusively in 2023.

Back in September 2021 at the PlayStation Showcase, SHIFT UP Corporation came out of the woodwork with a game it called Project EVE at the time of reveal. It’s a fast-moving sci-fi hack-and-slash similar to the styling of Nier Automata, but with some repulsive monstrosities as enemies. At the latest PlayStation State of Play, Project EVE got another reveal, and this time we got an official name for it. It’s now called Stellar Blade and is coming exclusively to PlayStation 5 in 2023.

SHIFT UP and Sony shared the latest trailer for Stellar Blade during the PlayStation State of Play on September 13, 2022. The trailer features a wealth of new content, including the story, which features three travelers entering a dead city in search of something. We also get back to the action with a fresh look at the hack-and-slash and firearm combat that will take up the main gameplay of Stellar Blade. Of course, we also got the official title, and learned that Stellar Blade will be a PS5 exclusive coming sometime in 2023.

Project EVE had us thinking it was a new Nier game when it first appeared at the PlayStation Showcase in September 2021. It was even Steve Tyminski’s favorite reveal from the show. The game’s combat looks sleek and stylish, and its enemies look like Cronenberg-esque body horror creatures that mean business.

With only a 2023 window currently set for Stellar Blade, there’s still likely to be quite some time before we see the game release. That said, stay tuned for more details as we await more reveals of Stellar Blade well into next year.