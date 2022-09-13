Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Rise of the Ronin from Team Ninja coming to PS5 in 2024

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja are preparing to take players into 19th century Japan.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Tuesday's State of Play showcase moved along with the reveal of another PlayStation console exclusive. Sony Interactive Entertainment is working alongside Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja to take players into 19th century Japan, as they dive into Rise of the Ronin.

Here's what Team Ninja Director and President Fumihiko Yasuda had to say about Rise of the Ronin over at PlayStation.Blog:

Here at Team Ninja, we are incredibly excited to introduce our very latest action RPG game which takes you on an epic and unfettered journey as a Ronin at the dawn of a new era in Japan. It was seven years ago when we first began this project. And since then, the development has progressed slowly and freely, much like the spirit of a Ronin. It is with great pleasure to finally bring this title to light, and we are filled with gratitude on being able to make this announcement with PlayStation who have supported us and this project throughout these many years.

Rise of the Ronin is a combat focused open-world action RPG that takes place in Japan at a time of great change. It is the very end of a 300-year long Edo Period, commonly known as “Bakumatsu”. Set in the late 19th century, Japan is facing the darkest of times as it struggles with its oppressive rulers and deadly diseases while western influence permeates as civil war continues to rage between the Tokugawa Shogunate and the Anti-Shogunate factions.

Here in this time of mayhem, you embody a Ronin character, a warrior bound to no master and free to make choices of its own. Rise of the Ronin is a new Team Ninja experience that will immerse you in an historically inspired world while bringing together its renowned combat action with Katanas and the likes, with new firearm weaponry that depicts the unique personality of its time period.

Looking out into a town in Rise of the Ronin

Source: PlayStation

Team Ninja has been busy this year. Earlier this summer, the team announced Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which is a totally different sword-based martial arts title, one that's set in China rather than Japan. While Wo Long will be console exclusive to Xbox, Rise of the Ronin will be exclusive to PlayStation.

Look for Rise of the Ronin to release as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in 2024. It'll likely be a while before we learn more about this title, but we'll keep an eye on it here at Shacknews.

