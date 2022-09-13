Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Triangle Strategy is coming to Steam in October

The Nintendo Switch console exclusive is about to make the jump over to PC.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Steam
2

Square Enix has had a very busy morning with a handful of announcements coming from Tuesday morning's Nintendo Direct. However, one of the publisher's most exciting announcements may be an under-the-radar reveal for PC players. Triangle Strategy, which released earlier this year as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, is about to make its way to PC via Steam.

Both a trailer and a Steam listing for Triangle Strategy went live on Tuesday. For those who missed the hype cycle for this game leading up to its Nintendo Switch release earlier this year, Triangle Strategy tells the tale of a continent at war. The houses of the Norzelia continent are all left reeling following the Saltiron War. Players follow the members of House Wolfort as an act of unspeakable regicide stokes the fires of war once more.

Those who love tactical strategy games will enjoy Triangle Strategy immensely. Our review here at Shacknews praised its deep combat systems and its innovative voting mechanic, while also noting that the story had a tendency to drone on and also occasionally go off the rails.

It should be noted that Square Enix also released an all-new RPG called Various Daylife during the Nintendo Direct earlier today. Members of the Triangle Strategy development team helped put that together and to celebrate its release, Steam users can pick up a discounted Triangle Strategy/Various Daylife bundle for a limited time.

Running around town in Various Daylife
Various Daylife, which Triangle Strategy devs contributed to, is also available today and as part of a Triangle Strategy PC bundle.
Source: Nintendo

Triangle Strategy will release on PC via Steam on Thursday, October 13.

