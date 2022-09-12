Project Cambria demo model allegedly discovered & leaked A sample model of Meta's Project Cambria, which may be called the Quest Pro, was apparently discovered in a hotel room and shown in a video.

As we get closer to Meta’s upcoming Connect presentation in which its next VR projects are expected to be shown, many have been wondering exactly how the oft-mentioned Project Cambria will push the envelop on Facebook VR and Oculus’ HMD designs. However, a recent leak may have spilled the beans. A demo model of a product supposedly called the Quest Pro (which may very well be Project Cambria’s official name) was recently discovered and shared in an unboxing video.

It was a hotel worker under the name of Ramiro Cardenas who discovered the supposed Quest Pro in a room at their business, as shared by UploadVR. Cardenas shared images of the alleged Quest Pro in a Facebook thread that teased the device. When pressed for validity, Cardenas posted an unboxing video of the device. The Quest Pro shown in the video featured a stiff headband with a back-of-head pad in comparison to the simple strap on the Quest 2. Its controllers also ditch the rings along the top in favor of in-controller cameras to track movement. The model also seems to feature 256GB of storage.

What was supposedly discovered as the Quest Pro may, in fact, be Project Cambria, which was likely to be revealed at the upcoming Meta Connect presentation.

Source: Facebook

We’ve seen tons of teases of what Meta has been calling the Project Cambria. It was first announced at Facebook Connect in October 2021, but we have seen further teases of the device since, and their designs seem to line up with what Cardenas apparently found and unboxed. The device is said to feature improved inside-out tracking in a standalone setup, but it’s unknown if it will be as accessible as the Meta Quest 2 has been for VR or if it will cater to more professional tastes.

Either way, it might be considered a sneak peak of what’s to come at Meta Connect in October, even if the design is still a prototype and not finalized. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for further updates and news on Project Cambria, or a Quest Pro reveal.