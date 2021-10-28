Project Cambria VR HMD prototype revealed at Facebook Connect Facebook has shown its next VR HMD during its latest keynote.

The October 2021 Facebook Connect was all about the metaverse, and how Facebook is making strides to get us there as fast as possible. We also learned about how the company’s products and services will be a part of that initiative. It was here that Facebook revealed Project Cambria, its new VR head-mounted display.

Facebook teased Project Cambria during the October 2021 Facebook Connect, showing a silhouette of the new VR HMD. They also shared details about how it will improve on the existing VR hardware. When wearing the device, Project Cambria will be able to maintain natural eye contact with other users in the metaverse. It will also be able to accurately reflect the wearer’s facial expressions, hopefully giving a more human touch to the experience that users have when interacting with each other in the virtual space.

Facebook didn’t reveal much about its high-end VR HMD, including a price range or release window. We didn’t even get a look at its final physical design, so it’s likely still far off from being released, or shown off in a large capacity.

Project Cambria was designed with the metaverse in mind, which was a major topic of the October Facebook Connect. Mark Zuckerberg and company spend a considerable amount of time talking about how the metaverse will transform entertainment and communication over the next several years. To cap things off, the company announced that it would be officially changing its name from Facebook to “Meta,” as a means to expand outside of just being seen as a social media company.