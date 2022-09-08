Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

ShackStream: Big Team Building in Rocket League - Episode 31

The Shack Staff take their soccer skills back into Rocket League as they check out the latest season.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

What better way to celebrate the second-last day of a work week than with an episode of Big Team Building? Nothing, that’s what! For today’s stream, the team are jumping into Rocket League to check out the latest season. Will we have some nail-biting games like the other week? You’ll have to tune in at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET to find out.

The Rocket League Big Team Building livestream is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 8. The show will last for about two hours, during which time we’ll be trying our best to defend goals, shoot goals, and generally have a good time. You can tune in using the video embed above or by joining us over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

For those that are arriving a little later, you can watch the fun unfold using the VOD embed, which will be included after the stream. In the event you do make it to the livestream, take a moment to follow us so you never miss a moment of the action. You’ll be notified whenever we go live – which is at least once a day during the week and even on the weekend when we have some special edition streams.

We’d also like to take a moment to thank our subscribers. If it wasn’t for you, we wouldn’t be doing what we do. Want to help support the channel? Link your Amazon Prime account to Twitch to get a free monthly sub. Throw it our way and you’ll unlock some neat benefits and earn more points, which you can redeem for a bit of fun! Now if you don't mind me, I need to get my cleats ready. See you on the field.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola