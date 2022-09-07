Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

GameStop (GME) Q2 2022 net cash outflows decreased 46% from Q1

The company reduced its net cash outflow by nearly half from Q1 to Q2 2022.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Jeff Roberson/AP Photo
1

GameStop (GME) has reported its Q2 2022 earnings today and among the noteworthy information is how the company’s net cash outflows decreased a whopping 46 percent from Q1. Back in Q1 2022, outflow sat at $236.3 million while in Q2 2022 that number has since been reduced by nearly half with a total of $126.6 million.

Other cash flow numbers include outflow from operating activities at $407.3 million compared with an outflow of $30.3 million during Q1 of last year. According to the report, “cash used in operating activities was primarily due to a decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to overhead and inventory.”

GameStop report on Cash Flows showing things like cash used in operating activities and investing activities.
© GameStop

In addition to reducing its net cash outflows by nearly half, GameStop also ended Q2 with “no debt other than a low-interest, unsecured term loan associated with the French government’s response to COVID-19.” The end of Q2 2022 saw cash and cash equivalents at $908.9 million.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

