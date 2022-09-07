Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

GameStop (GME) ended Q2 2022 with $908.9 million of cash on the balance sheet

GameStop has ended this past quarter with a lot of cash on hand and one minor loan to pay back.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
2

GameStop (GME) has reported in with its Q2 2022 earnings. There are a few stories to pick up from Wednesday's report, but one thing that stands out is that there's a lot of cash on hand. There's straight-up cash coming from GME and it's nearly $1 billion USD worth.

As noted on the GameStop Q2 2022 financial results, GameStop ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of $908.9 million USD. What's interesting to note here is that the company points out that it has no debt, other than "a low-interest, unsecured term loan associated with the French government’s response to COVID-19." There's a qualifier one doesn't see everyday.

While there isn't much to pick up from that unsecured term loan, the earnings report does note that GameStop managed to decrease its net cash outflow by 46 percent from Q1 2022. Overall, GameStop didn't quite hit Wall Street's expectations of a $1.27 billion quarter, but the company did hit $1.14 billion in revenue on the strength of hardware, software, and collectible sales.

GameStop (GME) stock update from September 7, 2022

Source: TC 2000

The GameStop (GME) Q2 2022 earnings call is expected to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. We'll report any further stories as they come up, so keep it on Shacknews for any updates.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

