DC FanDome 2022 canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery

There’s some disappointing news today for those who were looking forward to another DC FanDome event. Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that the annual event would not be returning this year, instead noting that the company will have a presence at other conventions.

DC FanDome 2021 drew a lot of eyes as fans learned more about upcoming projects. Unfortunately, the event will not return for 2022.

Popverse reported on September 1, 2022 that DC FanDome 2022 has been canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery. DC released a statement to Popverse addressing the lack of DC FanDome 2022 announcement, “Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022”.

The DC FanDome event started in 2020 and was an opportunity for Warner Bros. to share information on upcoming projects and generate buzz and excitement for consumers. Graeme McMillan of Popverse notes that speculation on the future of DC FanDome had been increasing recently given the deafening silence from Warner Bros. Discovery regarding the event.

While DC FanDome 2022 is not happening, fans of the DC Comics can at least feel comfortable in the knowledge that the company will have a presence at many other events around the world.

On the other side of the Warner Bros. discussion is the ongoing success and growing popularity of MultiVersus. A recent trademark by the company seems to hint at Big Chungus coming to the game. Beyond this, the company also has Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, and the Suicide Squad game in the tubes. So while DC FanDome isn't happening this year, there's still plenty going on in the DC and Warner Bros. universe.