Logitech's cloud gaming handheld device leaks Teased in a collaboration with Tencent, Logitech's cloud gaming handheld will seemingly feature Android app support.

It was fairly recently that Logitech shared it was collaborating with Tencent to create a cloud-based handheld gaming device that might be brought to market in late 2022. That leaves little time for a reveal and release, but it seems we may have some idea of what’s coming. A recent leak showed off the device. What’s more, it also revealed alleged Google Play compatibility, meaning the device would be able to download and operate Android apps.

The leaks of Logitech’s upcoming cloud gaming device were originally shared in leaks on Twitter by Evan Blass. The original post contained three images of the unnamed Logitech/Tencent device, including a look at its UI and a few of the options it would feature for gameplay. Xbox Cloud Gaming was there, which makes sense, as was NVIDIA GeForce Now and Steam. What was more interesting was the addition of Google Play, which is not a streaming service or cloud-based service like the others. It would seem that users will be able to download Android apps onto the device and play them.

The removal of media from Evan Blass's leak of images of the Logitech cloud gaming handheld suggest the leaks are likely real.

Source: Twitter

Adding validity to what was leaked is a takedown from Logitech. The leaked images in Evan Blass’s original post were removed due to copyright strike, usually meaning something legitimate was shown.

It was earlier this August that Tencent and Logitech announced partnership to develop and launch this cloud gaming handheld device. Though we haven’t seen much of it, Logitech also insisted it may be out before the end of 2022, which means it is likely close to finished. Even so, we hadn’t seen an official name or gotten a look at the device up until these leaks.

Given the short time span in which Logitech intends to launch its cloud gaming handheld and its copyright strike against the leaked images, it seems likely that we’re looking at what Logitech and Tencent will be launching later this year. As we await further details and a proper reveal, stay tuned here at Shacknews.