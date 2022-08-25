ShackStream: Big Team Building in Rocket League - Episode 29 We're not just playing Rocket League in Big Team Building this week, but Blake finally gets to join us for this one!

There’s a lot of love for Rocket League on the Shacknews staff. We love the game and play it regularly. We’ve even had it on Big Team Building a few times, but something has been missing… Why it’s rocket fiend and Shacknews co-EiC Blake Morse! This week the band gets back together for some good ol’ fashioned rockets. Will we do our best yet?

Join us and find out! This latest episode of Big Team Building is going live at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET as we play Rocket League on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also catch all of the action below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStreams like Big Team Building. It’s more than just playing games with good friends. Your support and engagement makes these livestreams all the more fun and pushes us to make them better with each go. Don’t forget that you can support the Shacknews Twitch channel all the more by following and subscribing. You can do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link it up to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to score a free Twitch sub to use as you please each month. Want to throw that delicious sub our way? We’re hungry for it.

We’re also hungry for goals and wins in Rocket League, so join us as we go live in just a little bit with this week’s edition of Big Team Building!