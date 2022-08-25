Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Splatoon 3 multiplayer will offer a pre-game lobby practice range

You'll be able to test out various weapons and abilities prior to jumping into multiplayer in Splatoon 3.
Morgan Shaver
During the Nintendo Treehouse on August 25, a number of features for Splatoon 3 were shown both for the game’s single-player and multiplayer components. In particular, one exciting new feature that players can look forward to with Splatoon 3’s multiplayer is a lobby that works like a practice range.

Unlike Splatoon 2, Splatoon 3’s test range lobby is an actual area where you can move around in and test out various weapons and abilities prior to jumping into a multiplayer match.

Splatoon 3 multiplayer test range lobby shown with character splatting around purple ink
© Nintendo

Examples of this shown in the Nintendo Treehouse stream include shooting weapons like the Splash-o-Matic gun at both stationary targets and targets that shoot at you, swimming around in your own ink, and building up to test out special abilities like the Crab Tank which boasts two different, but equally awesome attacks.

It’s emphasized during the Nintendo Treehouse that you can test things out in the test range lobby while actively waiting for a match, and that you’ll even be able to see ghosts of your friends in the lobby with you if they’re online. Should you fill up the room with ink, there’s a feature that’ll let you clean things up and start over again.

Overall, we’re really looking forward to testing this “test range” lobby out for ourselves once Splatoon 3 is released. Speaking of which, Splatoon 3 is set to be released on September 9.

For more on Splatoon 3, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how Splatoon 3’s Splatfest will include 3-team Tricolor Turf Wars, and how Splatoon 3 has two years of new cosmetics and weapons planned.

