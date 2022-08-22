Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

eBay acquires online trading card marketplace TCGplayer for $295 million

The online trading card marketplace TCGplayer where you can buy and sell the likes of MTG, Pokemon cards, and more, has been acquired by eBay.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
PR Newswire
1

TCGplayer, a well-known online marketplace where you can buy and sell trading cards, has officially been acquired by eBay for $295 million. The deal is expected to close in Q1 of 2023, with eBay noting in their press release that the deal will help the company facilitate connections between buyers and sellers in the trading card space, and “cater to enthusiasts around the world.”

TCGplayer headquarters building with the TCGplayer logo shown on the front of the building.
© QPK Design, TCGplayer

It makes sense that eBay would acquire TCGplayer as there are plenty of users that buy and sell trading cards on eBay already. The trading card space has also seen an impressive amount of growth since the start of the pandemic. In 2020, eBay reportedly saw a 142 percent increase in general trading card sales over the previous year.

It was then predicted by eBay that the trajectory would continue to keep a similar pace from 2021 onward, with the company vowing at the time to “build on new ways to enhance the eBay experience for buyers and sellers, especially in the collectibles space.” It seems like the acquisition of TCGplayer will facilitate exactly that, with TCGplayer featuring all sorts of cards on its website including Pokemon, Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh, Digimon, and more.

For more on eBay’s acquisition of TCGplayer, be sure to read through the full press release. And for more on trading cards, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including the wild story of Logan Paul minting the most expensive Pokemon card into an NFT.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola