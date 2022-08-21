Weekend Discussion - August 21, 2022

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

The Impractical Jokers play Truth or Dab

The three Impractical Jokers get together to eat some spicy wings. Instead of the usual interview setup, the team played Truth or Dab. Will they answer the questions honestly or chicken out and eat a spicy wing? There are some pretty great questions in here and some even get answered!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles another Phistomefel puzzle and, as you can see from the timeline, it takes him quite a long time to crack. How about you make a cup of tea, sit back, and watch the logic unfold?

Project Zomboid one car survival

I've thoroughly enjoyed digging into ambiguousamphibian's videos. The man has a knack of coming up with some ingenious ways of playing games. In this video, he attempts to survive in Project Zomboid using a single car - the starting car!

The perfect snowglobe

pic.twitter.com/rnhAcUVq0S — memes i wish i could tag my cat in (@memesiwish) August 19, 2022

Cats sure do make a mess of their kitty litters.

Terminator 2 is one of the greatest films ever made

"Terminator 2: Special Edition", one of the coolest shots in all of cinema. pic.twitter.com/rbSCQfY5Rl — Todd Vaziri (@tvaziri) August 17, 2022

The special effects were unreal.

Such elegance

Mother: This is the last time I show you how to go down..



Son: pic.twitter.com/KJFaqJXq8M — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 17, 2022

So much grace.

Dune is phenomenal

“You can save your entire family or watch DUNE in IMAX again”



Me: pic.twitter.com/HvxBKsiIoe — Wiosna Pustyni (@Atrydka) August 17, 2022

Hopefully it gets released back into cinemas before Part 2.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

