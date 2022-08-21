Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Discussion - August 21, 2022

As Sunday comes to a close, let's reflect on the past two days with Weekend Discussion.
Sam Chandler
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

The Impractical Jokers play Truth or Dab

The three Impractical Jokers get together to eat some spicy wings. Instead of the usual interview setup, the team played Truth or Dab. Will they answer the questions honestly or chicken out and eat a spicy wing? There are some pretty great questions in here and some even get answered!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Simon tackles another Phistomefel puzzle and, as you can see from the timeline, it takes him quite a long time to crack. How about you make a cup of tea, sit back, and watch the logic unfold?

Project Zomboid one car survival

I've thoroughly enjoyed digging into ambiguousamphibian's videos. The man has a knack of coming up with some ingenious ways of playing games. In this video, he attempts to survive in Project Zomboid using a single car - the starting car!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!

The perfect snowglobe

Cats sure do make a mess of their kitty litters.

Terminator 2 is one of the greatest films ever made

The special effects were unreal.

Such elegance

So much grace.

Dune is phenomenal

Hopefully it gets released back into cinemas before Part 2.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Image of Sam's cat Rad cleaning his feet

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola