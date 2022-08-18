Quake Champions quietly exits early access five years after its release Not only has Quake Champions been added to Game Pass on PC, there's a new Game Pass Perk on offer as well that'll let you unlock all Champions for free.

Coinciding with this year’s QuakeCon festivities, Quake Champions has finally released out of early access after nearly five years, as indicated by recent updates to the game’s Steam page. On Steam, the release date now reflects an August 18, 2022 date which comes almost five years to the date after the game was released in early access back on August 22, 2017.

Six legendary Bethesda games are available today on @XboxGamePassPC:

🟢 Wolfenstein 3D

🟢 Return to Castle Wolfenstein

🟢 Quake 4

🟢 Quake Champions

🟢 An ES Legend: Battlespire

🟢 TES Adventures: Redguard pic.twitter.com/1xicNw9mKJ — Bethesda (@bethesda) August 18, 2022

Not only can Quake Champions players bask in the fact that the game has officially been released out of early access, there’s other exciting news coming from Xbox and Bethesda today worth noting. First, Quake Champions is available on Xbox Game Pass for PC starting today.

And, as revealed in a tweet from Bethesda, other titles have been added to PC Game Pass including Quake 4, Return to Castle Wolfenstein, An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard.

QuakeCon is still in full swing, and for Quake Champions fans, you can look forward to some heated competition today where 24 players will battle it out to see who’s the best Quake Champions player in the world. The event will be livestreamed today, August 18, at 3:30 p.m. (PT), 6:30 p.m. (ET) on the Quake Twitch Channel.

Overall, there’s a lot of exciting news surrounding Quake from the addition of Quake Champions on PC Game Pass alongside Quake 4, the new Game Pass Perk for Quake Champions, and the QuakeCon tournament for Quake Champions today. How are you all feeling, Quake fans? Are there any other Quake-related announcements you’re hoping Bethesda will make? Let us know in Chatty!