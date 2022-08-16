Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Lost Ark update 'Under the Arkesian Sun' release date revealed

Get ready to spend more time with your Pets in Lost Ark, along with opportunities to level them up to Legendary status.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Amazon Games
1

Amazon Games has revealed the release date for Lost Ark’s upcoming update, Under the Arkesian Sun, and it’s coming a lot sooner than you might think. According to Amazon Games, the update will launch next week on August 24.

Among the things players can look forward to in the August update include the introduction of a new Stronghold location called Pet Ranch which will allow players to spend some quality time with their Pets. In doing so, they’ll earn Pet Expertise points which can be used for a multitude of things like upgrading pet status to Legendary, expanding Pet Inventory storage slots, and on new customization options.

Lost Ark example of Pet Ranch showing cookie machine at Cookie Workshop.
© Amazon Games

The Pet Ranch will be broken up into two separate sections, the main Ranch and the Cookie Workshop. At the Ranch, you’ll be able to play with your Pets and in doing so restore Pet Morale, while Pets at the Cookie Workshop will help create Jam Cookies which can be exchanged for items and rewards.

For those wondering what sort items are on offer for Pets at the Pet Ranch, these include items to help Pets recover Morale, battery boosters, potions to increase Pet Expertise, potions to morph Legendary Pets and unlock the reskin feature, and Pet Growth Tokens used to upgrade Pets, among other offerings.

Lost Ark Pet Ranch showing players playing with their Pets.
© Amazon Games

If you’re eager to explore the Pet Ranch yourself, the blog post mentions that you’ll first need to be at Stronghold Level 15 and will need to have unlocked both the Stronghold Farm and the Cave. Also, as you might expect, you’ll need to have a Pet.

For more on the Pet Ranch, be sure to read through the full blog post on what to expect. And for more on Lost Ark, check out some of our previous coverage such as how the previous Spells in Spades update added the Arcanist Advanced Class to Lost Ark.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola