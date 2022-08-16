Hearthstone update 24.0.3 patch notes have more buffs than nerfs Outside of bopping Celestial Alignment and Snowfall Guardian hard, Hearthstone's latest patch focuses more on buffing some of the newer Murder at Castle Nathria cards.

Normally, this is the point in a Hearthstone expansion cycle where players would expect to find debilitating nerfs to some of the game's most powerful cards. That's still true to an extent — apologies to whoever's playing Celestial Alignment and Snowfall Guardian. However, the latest 24.0.3 patch is interesting in that it contains more buffs than it does nerfs, potentially elevating underperforming classes to a more even level.

First, let's discuss the nerfs, because while there aren't a lot of them, they are significant. The Druid's Celestial Alignment spell has been terrorizing the meta for a few expansions, but now has been changed so that it only affects the Druid player and not the opponent. Likewise, the Shaman's Snowfall Guardian has been brought to earth in that it will no longer gain stats for freezing minions. Here are the nerfs, as noted by the Hearthstone website:

Celestial Alignment (Druid): Now only sets your Mana Crystals to (0) and changes the cost of only your cards to (1). (Changed from changing Mana and card values for both players.)

(Hunter Token): When it awakens, equip a 3/2 Greatbow. (Down from 4/2 Greatbow.) Snowfall Guardian (Shaman): Now has 5/5 stats and only freezes all minions. (Up from 3/3 stats, but no longer gains +1/+1 for each frozen minion.)

(Warlock): Now only gives a minion 1/1 for each Imp controlled. (No longer gives a base +1/+1 value.) Kobold Illusionist (Rogue): Now costs 5 mana. (Up from 4 mana.)

Halkias is among the new cards receiving a substantial buff in the latest Hearthstone update.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

The bigger story is just how many Hearthstone cards are being buffed. Demon Hunter, Warrior, Rogue, and Paladin will all see cards receive noteworthy buffs in order to bring them more in line with some of the current expansion's more heavily played classes. Here are the buffs coming with this update:

Relic Vault (Demon Hunter): Now costs 2 mana. (Down from 3 mana.)

(Demon Hunter): Now costs 1 mana. (Down from 2 mana.) Bibliomite (Demon Hunter): Attack increased to 5. (Up from 4.)

(Demon Hunter): Attack increased to 3. (Up from 2.) Abyssal Depths (Demon Hunter): Now costs 3 mana. (Down from 4 mana.)

(Demon Hunter): Health increased to 2. (Up from 1.) Irebound Brute (Demon Hunter): Now costs 7 mana. (Down from 8 mana.)

(Paladin Token): Now costs 2 mana. (Down from 3 mana.) Stand Against Darkness (Paladin): Now costs 4 mana. (Down from 5 mana.)

(Paladin): Now gives Silver Hand Recruits +2 Attack and Taunt. (Changed from only giving Silver Hand Recruits +1 Attack.) Promotion (Paladin): Now gives a Silver Hand Recruit Taunt in addition to +3/+3.

(Rogue): Now costs 3 mana with 3/3 stats. (Changed from 4 mana with 4/4 stats.) Sprint (Rogue): Now costs 5 mana. (Down from 6 mana.)

(Rogue): Now costs 1 mana. (Down from 2 mana.) Halkias (Rogue): Gains Stealth. Deathrattle now applies to a friendly Secret, not just one in play.

(Warrior): Now deals 1 damage and gives a minion +2 Attack. (Up from +1 Attack.) Imbued Axe (Warrior): Infuse value reduced to 2. Base weapon gives minions +1/+2. (Down from 3 and +1/+1, respectively.)

(Warrior): Health increased to 3. (Up from 2.) Tidal Revenant (Warrior): Now gains 8 Armor. (Up from 5 Armor.)

(Warrior): Restored to its pre-nerf state, dealing 5 damage to all minions. Slam (Warrior): Now costs 1 mana. (Down from 2 mana.)

Beyond Standard (and in the case of Kobold Illusionist, Wild) Hearthstone, Blizzard has also addressed Battlegrounds. Various Hero Powers have been adjusted. Lich Baz'hial will now take 4 damage and gain 2 Gold, Guff Runetotem will only give friendly minions of each Tavern Tier +2/+2, Deathwing's passive now gives all minions +3 Attack, Kael'thas Sunstrider's passive now only applies to minions played and not bought, and Elise Starseeker will now Discover a minion from her Tavern Tier in exchange for a perpetually rising Hero Power cost. Sneed is getting his Hero Power text reworded, but is not changing from its current state.

As far as Battlgrounds minions go, here are the changes players can expect to see:

Grease Bot : Back in the Battlegrounds pool. Now gives minions who lose Divine Shield +2/+2 permanently. (Down from +3/+2.)

: Back in the Battlegrounds pool. Now gives minions who lose Divine Shield +2/+2 permanently. (Down from +3/+2.) Lil' Rag : Demoted to Tavern Tier 5. (Formerly Tavern Tier 6.)

: Demoted to Tavern Tier 5. (Formerly Tavern Tier 6.) Gentle Djinni : Wording changed to allow a random Elemental to be put in a player's hand, even if their side of the board is full.

: Wording changed to allow a random Elemental to be put in a player's hand, even if their side of the board is full. Evolving Chromawing: Will now only increase Attack value after upgrading Tavern Tiers. (Changed from gaining +1/+1.)

Hearthstone's 24.0.3 patch should be up and running now and will feature the aforementioned changes to Standard, Battlegrounds, and a few changes to Duels. If you haven't jumped in yet and want to try out a few decks, we have a few recommendations. Keep it on Shacknews for any further updates.