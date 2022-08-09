Android asks Apple to fix texting and end green bubbles forever Android is asking Apple to adopt RCS and phase out the outdated use of SMS and MMS that's used when iPhone users send texts to Android devices.

In a bold move from Android, it recently launched a “Get The Message” campaign with aims to fix texting issues between Apple and Android devices. On the landing page for the campaign on the official Android website, it’s noted that Apple turns texts between iPhone and Android phones “into SMS and MMS, out-of-date technologies from the 90s and 00s.”

It goes on to point out that Apple can adopt the RCS industry standard and how that would solve the problem “without changing your iPhone to iPhone conversations” thereby “making messaging better for everyone.”

It’s not about the color of the bubbles. It’s the blurry videos, broken group chats, missing read receipts and typing indicators, no texting over Wi-Fi, and more. These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other.

Android’s page for its Get The Message campaign has a number of sharing options for those who endorse the idea and also want Apple to fix the text messaging situation with Android. It also includes a breakdown as to why the matter is important, and how it’s about more than Apple’s green text bubbles.

As Android points out, the user experience suffers greatly as a result of Apple using outdated SMS and MMS when sending texts to Android devices. Issues caused by this system include not being able to leave group chats, photos and videos appearing small and blurry, the inability for iPhone users to send texts to Android over Wi-Fi, and no read receipts and typing indicators, among a myriad of other problems.

Perhaps most concerningly is the fact that SMS and MMS messages don’t support end-to-end encryption, which means those messages aren’t as secure. Android emphasizes that the fix for all of these issues is simple and centers around Apple adopting RCS for messages between iPhone and Android devices.

In terms of what that is, RCS or Rich Communication Services is the current industry standard for text messaging (texts between Android devices use RCS) and is supported by most carriers and 500+ Android device manufacturers.

For more on the campaign to get Apple to use RCS, be sure to check out the Get The Message campaign page on Android’s website. And for more on Android and Apple, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how Apple recently set a new all-time high for its installed base of active devices in Q3 2022, and how Google is allowing Spotify to implement third-party billing on Android.