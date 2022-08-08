Apex Legends 'Hunted' patch notes include info on new playable Legend, Vantage Dig deeper into the abilities available to the newest Legend, Vantage, alongside other updates including a level cap increase and map changes to Kings Canyon.

The Hunted update for Apex Legends is set to kick off Season 14 and will go live on August 9 at 10:00 a.m. (PST), 1:00 p.m. (EDT). Once the update is live, Apex Legends players will be able to enjoy a wealth of new content, including a new playable Legend character called Vantage. If you’re itching to dig into everything being added with the Hunted update, we’ve got good news as the full patch notes have been shared today.

Below, you’ll find the full patch notes for Apex Legends’ Hunted update including info on the newest Legend, Vantage (courtesy of EA).

NEW LEGEND

Vantage - Survivalist Sniper

Xiomara "Mara" Contreras is a survivalist who can see a threat coming from down her sniper scope from thousands of meters away. Born to a wrongfully-convicted criminal who gave birth to her alone on the barren ice planet Págos, Vantage has grown into the ultimate survivalist. Forced to live off a hostile land, she became unfathomably good with a scoped weapon.

PASSIVE: Spotter’s Lens - Aim down sights to scout with your eyepiece (unarmed or with mid- to long-range scopes) and use a bullet drop indicator to see where your shots will land.

- Aim down sights to scout with your eyepiece (unarmed or with mid- to long-range scopes) and use a bullet drop indicator to see where your shots will land. TACTICAL: Echo Location - Position your winged companion Echo and then Launch towards him. Must have line of sight to Echo for Launch.

- Position your winged companion Echo and then Launch towards him. Must have line of sight to Echo for Launch. ULTIMATE: Sniper’s Mark -Use your custom sniper rifle to mark enemy targets which applies a damage bonus for you and your team.

Watch all of Vantage’s kit in action here.

REFORGED KINGS CANYON UPDATE

In Season 5, Skull Town and Thunderdome were sunk by a massive explosion caused by Loba. Now that the Salvage operation is complete, the Syndicate has rebuilt the area for the Apex Games. Dredging machines have refilled the space with sand from the ocean floor, and a new battleground has been rebuilt with the iconic skull as its centerpiece. Read the full breakdown of the map update for Kings Canyon here.

LEVEL CAP INCREASE

Players can now level past account level 500 through 3 additional tiers of 500 levels bringing the effective level maximum to Level 500 Tier 3. This increase adds 345 additional Apex Packs earnable via account leveling, and ensures that everyone can earn an heirloom just by playing the game. The total number of Apex Packs earnable via account leveling is now 544.

BATTLE PASS

Certain Battle Pass challenges can now be completed in either Battle Royale or non-Battle Royale modes, giving you the flexibility to complete the Battle Pass your way.

PATCH NOTES

SEASON 13 RANKED RESULTS

For Split 1 of Season 13, we have the following max tier distribution among players who played more than 10 hours of Ranked (versus Season 12’s Split 1):

10.80% Bronze (0%)

28.78% Silver (3.78%)

44.45% Gold (25.12%)

14.60% Platinum (39.52%)

1.25% Diamond (26.63%)

0.10% Master & Apex Predator (4.95%)

As of August 2nd 2022, we have the following max tier distribution among players in Split 2 who played more than 10 hours of Ranked (versus Season 12’s Split 2):

2.22% Bronze (0.01%)

15.22% Silver (4.28%)

41.50% Gold (25.48%)

32.57% Platinum (42.80%)

8.05% Diamond (23.56%)

0.45% Master & Apex Predator (3.87%)

14.0 Ranked Changes

Entry Cost: +5 to all.

+5 to all. Kill RP: Removed diminishing returns on eliminations .

Removed diminishing returns on eliminations . Rank Reset: No change. Resuming ranked reset of 6 divisions.

BALANCE UPDATES

Laser Sights

New attachment to replace barrels for SMGs and Pistols.

Reduced hipfire spread.

Crate Rotation

G7 Scout returns to the floor.

Volt SMG returns to the floor.

Bocek Compound Bow enters the crate.

Rampage LMG enters the crate.

Crafting Rotation

Wingman returns to the floor.

CAR SMG returns to the floor.

Devotion LMG enters the crafter.

RE-45 + Hammerpoint combo enters the crafter.

Gold Weapon Rotation

Longbow DMR, G7 Scout, Mozambique, R-99, Hemlok

SMGs

Base hipfire spread increased.

Assault Rifles

Base hipfire spread increased.

EVA-8

Recoil improvements.

Now takes stocks.

Removed 1 pellet from blast pattern.

Fire rate increased to 2.3 from 2.0.

Pellet damage increased to 7 from 6.

Bolt rate of fire bonuses increased. White: 1.1 to 1.1. Blue: 1.15 to 1.2. Purple: 1.2 to 1.3.



Bocek Compound Bow

Damage at full draw increased to 70 from 60.

Tempo draw speed increased to 0.38 from 0.32.

Shattercaps pellet damage increased to 12 from 11.

Fired arrows can no longer be collected.

Arrows spawns have been removed from the floor.

Rampage LMG

Damage increased to 28 from 26.

Rampage comes with a Thermite Grenade.

Volt SMG

Damage reduced to 15 from 17.

CAR SMG

No longer takes barrel attachments.

G7 Scout

Damage reduced to 34 from 36.

Headshot multiplier reduced to 1.75 from 2.0.

Double Tap hop-up burst fire delay increased to 0.4 from 0.375.

LSTAR

Increased projectile speed.

Increased number of shots before overheat at base to 24 from 20.

Removed bright red flash when hitting non-armored targets.

RE-45

Increased ironsight FOV to 70 to be consistent with other pistols.

Increased strafe speed by 5% to be consistent with other pistols.

Wingman

Wingman now uses sniper ammo and magazines.

Sniper Ammo

Sniper ammo inventory stack increased to 28 from 24.

Sniper ammo boxes now contain 14 rounds instead of 12.

Spitfire

Recoil adjustments to increase vertical barrel climb.

Spitfire now uses light ammo and magazines.

30-30 Repeater

Dual Loader has been worked into the base 30-30 Repeater.

Now takes Skullpiercer Rifling.

Mastiff

Projectile growth reduced.

Base fire rate reduced to 1.1 from 1.2.

Dual Loader removed.

Sentinel

Deadeye’s Tempo has been worked into the base Sentinel.

Hop-Ups

Double Tap Adds burst fire mode to EVA-8 and G7 Scout.

Skullpiercer 35% headshot damage increase on Longbow, Wingman and 30-30 Repeater.

Removed Deadeye’s Tempo & Shatter Caps from floor loot.

Boosted Loader has been reduced to Epic quality from Legendary.

Backpack Gold Perk

New Perk: Deep Pockets.

Deep Pockets: Large medical supplies stacks higher in your inventory. Batteries and Medkits now stack to 3 in inventory. Phoenix Kits now stack to 2 in inventory.



Knockdown Shield Gold Perk

New Perk: Guardian Angel (Previous Backpack Perk).

Self Revive removed from the game.

Arc Star

Reduced stick damage on armor to 10 from 40.

Remove aim slow on stick, remains on detonation.

Detonation damage increased to 75 from 70.

Explosive Holds

Added Blue attachments to possible spawns.

Added Laser Sights to the pool.

Reduced spawn rate of gold magazines.

LEGENDS

Valk

VTOL Jets Acceleration on activation decreased by about 8%. Fuel consumption on activation increased by 33%. Aerial boosting & strafing take a 20% debuff when hit by slowing effects. Added a third orange state to the fuel meter UI between green (>60%) and red (<30%).

Missile Swarm Aim/turn slow removed. Move slow duration decreased from 2.5s -> 2.0s. Reducing the explosion radius from 175 -> 125.

Skyward Dive Height reduction of 25%. Launch time reduced from 5.5s -> 5.0s. Coupled with the height reduction, players in Valk ult now travel upward at a slightly slower speed.



Horizon

Black Hole: Adjustments to N.E.W.T’s hitbox to make destroying it more reliable.

Black Hole: N.E.W.T. takes 50% more damage from explosives.

Wattson

Improvements to Perimeter Security placement system.

Newcastle

Retrieve the Wounded: Increased move speed during revive by 25%. Reduced turn slow while reviving by 50%. Increased White Knockdown shield health from 150 -> 200. Increase Blue Knockdown shield health from 250 -> 300.

Mobile Shield: Increased hp from 350 -> 500 Doubled max movement speed.

Castle Wall: Added turn slow to electrical barrier effects and increased the severity of the slow effect to movement.



Mad Maggie

Riot Drill: Projectile Launch Speed doubled.

Wrecking Ball: Will travel twice as far while dropping the same amount of magnets. Duration increased from 5 sec → 10 sec. Magnet Spawn delay increased from 0.4 sec → 0.8 sec. Wrecking Ball will deal damage to enemy placeable objects: Black Market, Castle Walls, Exhibit, Death Totem, Mobile Shield, Black Hole, Amped Cover, and Gas Barrels. It will also destroy Gibraltar's Dome of Protection. Fixed Wrecking Ball not blinding and slowing enemies.



Rampart

Now ignores friendly collision on Amped Cover placement (i.e. placing walls around teammates will feel more smooth).

Caustic

Fixed gas ramping bug where transitioning from friendly to enemy gas would initially damage for more than intended.

Mirage

Mirage Decoys will now be scanned by Valk when skydiving.

Mirage Decoys will now be picked up by Seer’s Heart Seeker.

Fixed a bug where Mirage Decoys were picked up by Seer’s Exhibit as AI and not players.

Revenant

Death Totem will now show a placement preview when activated instead of placing immediately.

CRAFTING UPDATE

Team-Use Harvesters: When any player interacts with a Materials Harvester, all players in their team will be given the Materials..

Removed Shatter Rounds from crafting.

Removed Hammerpoints from base crafting and added to RE-45 Weapon Craft.

Heavy, Energy, and Sniper mags price increased from to 35 from 25.

Laser Sight added to crafting: 25 materials.

Stock and Barrel price reduced to 25 from 35.

Added Skullpiercer Rifling Hop-Up to crafting.

Added Double Tap Trigger Hop-Up to crafting.

Added Kinetic Feeder Hop-Up to crafting.

Increased Shotgun Bolt price from to 30 from 25.

Reduced 2-4x ACOG optic price to 30 from 35.

MAPS

The maps rotating for public matches during Hunted are; Kings Canyon, World’s Edge, and Storm Point.

ALL BATTLE ROYALE MAPS

Replicators and Crafting Materials have been rebalanced across the maps.

Ring Adjustments:

Ring 1 Damage increase from 2 to 3 hp/tick (equivalent to Ring 2)

Ring 1 Preshrink Time decreased from 180s to 60s.

Ring 1 Closing Time: Kings Canyon - 4:10 -> 4:32 World’s Edge - 3:42 -> 4:32 Storm Point - 4:15 -> 4:35 Olympus - 4:10 -> 4:32



WORLD’S EDGE

Removed some frustrating final rings at Staging that were causing heal offs.

Fragment East Loot buffed from Low Tier to Medium. .

Added OOB to west rocks at Lava Siphon.

QUALITY OF LIFE

New Mode/Map name UI element on load screen and start flow.

“Winning” and “Champion” tags added to the scoreboard.

Added ability to use “tap” interact prompts when they conflict with “hold” (e.g. reloading near downed teammates is now a lot more reliable on controller).

Added flourish to the crafting materials in the top right of the HUD when they increase.

Added a flourish to items if they become craftable while in the crafting station UI.

Added accessibility switch for turning on and off TTS (Text-to-speech), defaulting to what your console or system has it set to (where available)

When dropping from the dropship, the location of the POI player lands in is now displayed.

BUG FIXES

Hipfire reticles now change size based on the FoV

Fixed bug where canceling a Lifeline revive would cancel it for other teammates also being revived by Lifeline.

Fixed bug where players could not deal melee damage to Caustic Gas Barrels or Octanes Jump Pads.

Fix for issue where the buy menu would close each time a teammate completes a purchase/and or closes the buy menu.

Crypto’s Ultimate now destroys Wattson’s Pylon.

Fix for issue where Crypto’s heirloom animation audio would play globally when using a survey beacon.

Fix for issue where players could sometimes get stuck while crouched between a Replicator and Black Market after crafting.

Fixed bug where players could not unlock the “Fully Kitted” badge.

Fix for issue for Legends losing functionality like meleeing, using an ability, etc, while mantling.

Fix for bug where players could not switch ammo types for the C.A.R. SMG.

Newcastle - fix for issue where Newcastle could get stuck in their Ultimate animation while riding a zipline.

Newcastle - fixed bug where throwables placed on a Mobile Shield would start floating after the Mobile Shield disappears.

Newcastle - fix for cases where players wouldn’t take damage from ordnance or activate Caustic’s barrels when positioned between a Tactical Shield and its drone.

Newcastle - fix for bug where throwable abilities placed on a Mobile Shield could float away after the Mobile Shield disappears.

Wraith - fix for bug where Wraith would still take damage in the Ring while phasing.

Fix for a reload bug with the Mastiff and 30-30 Repeater where players could not ADS until reloading animation was finished.

Fixed bug where Crypto’s melee animations wouldn’t show his heirloom while in third person.

Vending Machines in Big Maude now have buyer protection.

Fixed an issue that could cause some stuttering and framerate spikes on consoles, especially PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Fix for bug where the Dropship would sometimes spawn players outside the ship.

Fixed a bug where Heat Shields would disappear when placed under a respawn beacon, or mobile respawn beacon, and then the beacon was used.

Fixed a bug where Pathfinder’s zipline would be destroyed if placed on top of a respawn beacon and then the beacon was used.

Fix for cases when a Heat Shield could disappear when set under a Respawn Beacon that is activated.

Fix for a bug where Mirage decoys would not show up on scan for a few Legends.

As you can see from the patch notes, the Hunted update is quite significant and brings a lot of much-needed bug fixes, adjustments, and improvements to the game in addition to exciting additions like the new playable Legend, Vantage. Among other notable inclusions are things like a level cap increase, new Battle Pass for Season 14, and updates to Kings Canyon which bring back previous fan-favorite locations like Skull Town.

For more on the Hunted update for Apex Legends, head over and run through the patch notes provided by EA. And for more on Apex Legends including new Legend, Vantage, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how Apex Legends Season 14's Vantage will bring sniping like no hero has yet, and how the game's previous Update 13.1.1. patch notes include a fix to Loba's tactical ability bug in Apex Legends.