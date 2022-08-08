Listen to the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q1 2023 earnings call here You can catch the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) earnings call live right here.

The Take-Two Interactive earnings results conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT.

The Q1 2023 Wall Street consensus EPS expectations for Take-Two Interactive are $0.86 per share, with an EPS whisper of $0.95 per share. Revenue expectations for the quarter are $1.1 billion. Q2 2023 EPS expectations currently sit at $1.59 per share, with revenue expectations at $1.7 billion for the same period. It’ll be interesting to see if Take-Two Interactive provides guidance and how that stacks up with the current expectations.

