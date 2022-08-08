Unity partners with Microsoft Azure, will work to build & operate RT3D experiences
The move will make it easier for developers and creators to utilize RT3D tech.
In an announcement on the Microsoft blog today, it was revealed that Unity has chosen to partner with cloud service Microsoft Azure to facilitate the creation and operation of real-time 3D (RT3D) experiences from the Unity engine. In doing so, creators and developers will now have easier access to these tools.
In the blog post, it’s noted that Microsoft is “committed to expanding the creation and distribution of 3D content” by making RT3D tools and tech more widely available, and in doing so will thereby make it easier for developers to “bring games to players.
Not only is the partnership promising for developers, it’s also noted that it’ll make it easier for “Made with Unity game creators” to reach players across Windows and Xbox devices.
Overall, it’s exciting to hear about the partnership between Unity and Microsoft Azure. It sounds like a promising opportunity for developers and creators, especially those looking to dig deeper into the creation of real-time 3D (RT3D) experiences. With that being said, we’re curious to hear your thoughts on the news. Are you excited about the partnership between Unity and Azure? Let us know in Chatty!
For more on what else Unity has been up to, check out some of our previous coverage including how Unity (U) CEO John Riccitiello recently apologized for insulting comments regarding mobile dev monetization.
