Unity partners with Microsoft Azure, will work to build & operate RT3D experiences The move will make it easier for developers and creators to utilize RT3D tech.

In an announcement on the Microsoft blog today, it was revealed that Unity has chosen to partner with cloud service Microsoft Azure to facilitate the creation and operation of real-time 3D (RT3D) experiences from the Unity engine. In doing so, creators and developers will now have easier access to these tools.

In the blog post, it’s noted that Microsoft is “committed to expanding the creation and distribution of 3D content” by making RT3D tools and tech more widely available, and in doing so will thereby make it easier for developers to “bring games to players.

“Unity has selected Azure as its cloud partner for building and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) experiences from the Unity engine. In addition, we’re excited to work together to make it easier for game creators around the world to publish to Xbox consoles and PC so they can reach their communities,” reads the post on the Microsoft blog.

Not only is the partnership promising for developers, it’s also noted that it’ll make it easier for “Made with Unity game creators” to reach players across Windows and Xbox devices.

The magic of 3D interactive experiences born in games is quickly moving to non-gaming worlds. Unity is building a platform-agnostic, cloud-native solution that meets the wide-ranging needs of all developers from enterprise through citizen creators. By giving creators easy access to RT3D simulation tools and the ability to create digital twins of real-world places and objects, Unity is offering creators an easy path to production of RT3D assets, whether for games or non-gaming worlds.



To support this evolution, creators require a technical infrastructure that is as dynamic and innovative as they are. Azure is that solution. Built for security and global scalability, Azure already supports some of the world’s largest games and is bringing those battle-tested learnings to power RT3D experiences for all industries. As the need for real-time simulation becomes central to every industry ranging from e-commerce to energy, manufacturing to medical and more, Unity and Microsoft are building the creator cloud that empowers 3D artists to build and run those experiences on Azure.

Overall, it’s exciting to hear about the partnership between Unity and Microsoft Azure. It sounds like a promising opportunity for developers and creators, especially those looking to dig deeper into the creation of real-time 3D (RT3D) experiences. With that being said, we’re curious to hear your thoughts on the news. Are you excited about the partnership between Unity and Azure? Let us know in Chatty!

