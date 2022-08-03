Watch the Pokemon Presents August 3 livestream here Come and watch the Pokemon Presents livestream for more information on apps, games, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Another Pokemon Presents livestream is happening today and you can watch the fun unfold right here on Shacknews. The event is set to kick off early in the morning if you’re on the west coast, but at a more reasonable time for those in the east. If you want to hear more about Pokemone Scarlet and Violet, you’ll want to watch the livestream below.

Pokemon Presents – August 8

The Pokemon Presents livestream is scheduled to begin at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. This livestream will focus on updates to the various Pokemon apps and video games. You can tune in to the stream below using the YouTube embedded video.

While the announcement tweet offers a broad statement on what will be covered, it also notes that Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet will receive some air time. The game was originally revealed back in February 2022 as a “one more thing”, giving players a glimpse at the new entry in the series. Little bits of information have surfaced since then, including a November 18 release date, but a full trailer is what fans need.

Make sure you set your alarm, as you won’t want to miss the Pokemon Presents livestream. In the event you can’t make it, keep your eyes trained on the Shacknews Pokemon page for information on everything announced.