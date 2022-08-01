Star Trek: Resurgence devs chat favorite series, timelines, and the game's story The developers behind Star Trek: Resurgence talk about their favorite series and thoughts on J.J. Abrams' timeline.

There’s nothing Star Trek fans love more than diving into a fresh story to discover what new mysteries lay within its rich universe. With Star Trek: Resurgence slated to release sometime this year, we here at Shacknews had to learn more, so we had a chat with a couple of the developers. The interview below is with Lead Writer Dan Martin and Cinematic Director Kent Mudle about what Star Trek: Resurgence is, when it takes place within the timeline, and a bit about being your own captain.

Lead Writer Dan Martin offered a bit of insight into the story players will experience in Star Trek: Resurgence. As the Lead Writer, Dan Martin knows a thing or two about the story and setting in the game. Martin states that this will be an all-original story set within the greater Star Trek Universe, focusing on a new characters in a new ship, the USS Resolute.

For those players hoping to see a few known names on their journey, Martin has some good news. “I don’t think it’s a secret that [Spock] shows up in this game,” Martin said. “There may be a few other familiar faces that show up as well." Trekkies will no doubt have a lot of fun discovering who from the series makes it into the game.

Star Trek: Resurgence is scheduled to release in 2022, which means we’re likely to see a release date coming sometimes soon, especially now that we’re heading into the last half of the year. The game is set to release on Xbox, PlayStation and on PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive. Until that time comes, you can listen to more developer interviews over on GamerHubTV and see exclusive gameplay over on the Shacknews YouTube channel.