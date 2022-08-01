Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Star Trek: Resurgence devs chat favorite series, timelines, and the game's story

The developers behind Star Trek: Resurgence talk about their favorite series and thoughts on J.J. Abrams' timeline.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
1

There’s nothing Star Trek fans love more than diving into a fresh story to discover what new mysteries lay within its rich universe. With Star Trek: Resurgence slated to release sometime this year, we here at Shacknews had to learn more, so we had a chat with a couple of the developers. The interview below is with Lead Writer Dan Martin and Cinematic Director Kent Mudle about what Star Trek: Resurgence is, when it takes place within the timeline, and a bit about being your own captain.

Lead Writer Dan Martin offered a bit of insight into the story players will experience in Star Trek: Resurgence. As the Lead Writer, Dan Martin knows a thing or two about the story and setting in the game. Martin states that this will be an all-original story set within the greater Star Trek Universe, focusing on a new characters in a new ship, the USS Resolute.

For those players hoping to see a few known names on their journey, Martin has some good news. “I don’t think it’s a secret that [Spock] shows up in this game,” Martin said. “There may be a few other familiar faces that show up as well." Trekkies will no doubt have a lot of fun discovering who from the series makes it into the game.

Star Trek: Resurgence is scheduled to release in 2022, which means we’re likely to see a release date coming sometimes soon, especially now that we’re heading into the last half of the year. The game is set to release on Xbox, PlayStation and on PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive. Until that time comes, you can listen to more developer interviews over on GamerHubTV and see exclusive gameplay over on the Shacknews YouTube channel.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola