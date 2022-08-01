Pokemon Presents to show updates on Scarlet & Violet this week Further updates and reveals on other apps outside of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are also expected during the presentation.

There’s a lot going on with Pokemon in 2022. It wasn’t enough that we got a grand adventure in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Nintendo and Game Freak are also bringing us a mainline pair of Pokemon games in Scarlet and Violet later in 2022, and there’s plenty of alternative media outside of that still either in development or ongoing. We’re going to learn more about all of it soon, too. A Pokemon Presents presentation is coming this week which promises new updates on Pokemon Scarlet, Violet, and other Pokemon games and apps.

The Pokemon Company announced the upcoming Pokemon Presents via its Twitter on August 1, 2022. The upcoming Pokemon Presents will take place on August 3 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, and will be shown the main Pokemon YouTube Channel. This will be the only to see it at the moment. According to The Pokemon Company, updates on the new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games, which are coming in late 2022, is expected during the presentation.

Coming on August 3, the latest Pokemon Presents promises news on Pokemon Scarlet, Violet, and other apps and games in the franchise.

Source: The Pokemon Company

The presentation announcement also suggests that further Pokemon products will see updates during the presentation on August 3.

“Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6AM PT for a Pokemon Presents video presentation with updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including Pokémon Scarlet & Violet,” the tweet says.

That means we can likely expect some news on ongoing Pokemon apps and games such as the MOBA free-to-play title, Pokemon Unite. We could also see something new and interesting in regards to the Pokemon Trading Card Game, and further reveals, spinoffs, and news.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet news is likely what every fan is looking for on the August Pokemon Presents, but there’s most certainly more coming. Catch all of the news and reveals here as it goes live later this week.